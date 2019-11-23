Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out Lights up the Night

America’s Home for Racing became America’s Home for the Holidays on Friday night, as 4 million Christmas lights brought Charlotte Motor Speedway’s historic 10th edition of Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out show to life in extravagant fashion.

The opening night of Charlotte’s immensely popular drive-through lights show saw a remarkable crowd of attendees drive through the 3.75-mile course in addition to enjoying a spectacular fireworks show and some holiday cheer in the infield Christmas village.

“This is a great way to kick off the Christmas season,” said Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s executive vice president and general manager. “What really energizes us is to hear families talk about the tradition that this event has for them and their families. This is the largest outdoor lights-to-music show in the United States and we’re continuing to grow. Our team is pumped up about what we can bring to our community.”

Chris Matthews drove more than two hours from his home in Laurens, South Carolina, to relish in the opening night’s festivities.

“This is a lot of lights and it really is something to come out and see and enjoy with the family,” Matthews said. “It’s really cool.”

This year’s show – which runs through Jan. 5 but is closed Christmas Day – also includes a festive carousel, a 75-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa and a series of holiday-themed FOX 46 Movie Nights on the giant, 16,000-foot Speedway TV from Thursday through Sunday of each week.

