Statement from Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier on Seven-Time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson

A statement from Richmond Raceway (Richmond) President Dennis Bickmeier on the retirement announcement of Jimmie Johnson:

“Jimmie Johnson has walked with the greatest in the history of the sport to build a championship legacy. Throughout his career, he has represented NASCAR with class on and off the track to raise the sport to new heights. As a seven-time champion, Jimmie will always be recognized as one of the best to ever compete. We look forward to joining with our loyal race fans to say farewell at Richmond Raceway next season.”

Johnson is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner at Richmond. He is one of only six drivers in track history to sweep a NASCAR season at the track. He was victorious in the Crown Royal presents The Jim Stewart 400 in 2007 and the Chevy Rock & Roll 400 in 2007 and 2008.

Among active drivers, Johnson is tied for second in most wins (3) with Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin. He is tied for the second most pole awards (2) with Joey Logano and Harvick. He is also tied for fifth in Top-5 and Top-10 finishes at America’s Premier Short Track.

Johnson will return for his final NASCAR Cup Series races at Richmond for the TOYOTA OWNERS 400 on April 19 and Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sept. 11.

Richmond Raceway PR