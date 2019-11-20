Ticket renewals open tomorrow for 2020 Grand Prix of Portland

Building on the great momentum of the last two years, the NTT IndyCar Series returns to Portland International Raceway (PIR) and the Pacific Northwest over Labor Day weekend for the Grand Prix of Portland , Sept. 4-6, 2020.

The exclusive renewal window opens tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 21) at 10 a.m. PT for those who purchased 3-Day Grandstand seats for the 2019 event. These customers get the first opportunity to keep or upgrade their current location through Friday, Dec. 13. ending at 9 p.m. PT. General public sales will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. PT.

Those renewing their seats are able to secure the best vantage points at PIR before tickets go on sale to the general public. These fans also have the first opportunity to enhance their event experience by purchasing parking, Pit Passes and renewing RV Club spaces. These items are limited in quantity and are expected to sell out once again. Also, Infield Parking is available for the first time to those who purchase 3-Day Grandstand Gold seats (Grandstand K near the Festival Chicane).

“Our most loyal fans can renew now for the best seats and first access to new benefits. They know the best way to experience all the sights and excitement of this growing tradition is to be at PIR over Labor Day weekend,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, organizers of the Grand Prix of Portland.

“The Grand Prix of Portland is a major sporting event for the Pacific Northwest. In addition to strong attendance over the past two years, national TV coverage provided by NBC of the IndyCar race delivered a 125 percent ratings increase year over year, and the Portland market ranked second nationally in viewership!” Green continued. “The NTT IndyCar Series and the PIR racetrack continue to provide fantastic moments as has been the heritage of the event, and we’ve had two terrific winners in Takuma Sato and Will Power, who both are also past Indy 500 champions."

New this year, during the renewal period, purchasers will have the first opportunity to enroll in one of two tiers of the Champions Club. Champions Club offers unprecedented access and exclusive benefits for just $75. Champions Club PLUS offers all the benefits of Champions Club plus a Pit Pass for only $150. Enrollments are limited in number. Champions Club members receive a personalized event credential, a complimentary NTT IndyCar Series Paddock Pass providing entrance into “the locker room of motorsports,” access to the pre-race grid walk on pit lane, a photograph with the winner’s trophy, an opportunity to win a two-seater Indy car ride on the track, at event special partner offers, and other exciting onsite experiences to be announced.

The Grand Prix of Portland will again be the final of four events owned and operated by Green Savoree Racing Promotions on the NTT IndyCar Series’ 17-event schedule in 2020. Offering a tremendous family value, tickets start at just $20. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to the event and complimentary access to the NTT IndyCar Series paddock throughout the weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult.