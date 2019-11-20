After Successful Season With New Engine Rules, 2020 Looks Bright For South Boston Speedway’s Limited Sportsman Division

After a solid year of new, cost-saving rules in the Limited Sportsman Division, South Boston Speedway officials are encouraged by the growth and competitiveness in the class in 2019 and excited about the 2020 season.

“With the feedback we’ve gotten from teams and the data we’ve seen, we’ve definitely come up with an affordable, competitive set of rules for the Limited Division,” said Jeff Bomar, South Boston Speedway’s head technical inspector. “We’ll have the same rules in place for 2020 and that will help us make the Limited class even stronger.”

Bomar said perhaps the most often asked question he has gotten from Limited competitors since the end of the season concerns the new Gen 6 body that has become available. He’s been quick to let everyone know that body will not be allowed in South Boston Speedway’s Limited Division in 2020.

“We are doing everything we can possibly do to keep costs down for our competitors while making every class stronger. Allowing the Gen 6 body at this point would just drive costs up,” said Bomar, adding several teams have called to say they appreciate the track sticking with the older body for now.

Another factor in the recent resurgence of the Limited Division at South Boston has been the one-tire rule, which has been in place for several years. Other than the season-opener and the special, longer mid-season event in early July, teams can only purchase one new tire each event.

Engine rule changes in 2019 to help offset increasing costs for the older GM 603 crate engine were deemed a great success by Bomar. The five engine options available to teams in 2019 will continue in 2020. Those options include: the GM crate 602, the Ford crate 347 JR, the steel-head engines being phased out of Late Model Stock cars, the GM 604 and the GM 603 crate, which teams have used for a decade or so and is no longer produced.

Teams running three of those five different options visited victory lane in 2019, demonstrating a level playing field for the engine packages. Division champion Danny Willis Jr. and Eric Winslow won with the GM 604, Daniel Moss and Jacob Borst won with the GM 603 crate and J.D. Eversole with the steel-head engine.

The 2020 South Boston Speedway season kicks off on March 21 when the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visits for a 150-lap race. There will also be twin 75-lap NASCAR Late Model Stock races.

