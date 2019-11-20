LocAL Flavor – Construction of Talladega Superspeedway’s Transformation Infield Project Presented by Graybar Home for Many Alabama-Based Companies

Last month at Talladega Superspeedway marked the culmination of a yearlong construction endeavor known as the Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar. Incredible, positive reviews of the centerpiece – the Talladega Garage Experience - were off the charts from fans from all 50 states and 22 countries who enjoyed the track’s NASCAR Playoffs weekend, Oct. 11-13. The massive redevelopment project, however, could not have been accomplished without the relentless work and dedication of all the construction companies involved, a vast majority of which hailed from Alabama.



Throughout the entire construction process, which was broken into two phases, Talladega Superspeedway was the daily workplace of an average of 215 construction professionals. Of those workers, approximately 65 percent resided in the surrounding communities, and the remainder traveled in daily from the Birmingham area. Nonetheless, over 1,500 unique individuals came to NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track to help create and bring to life the incredible new fan amenities the track has to offer.



Below is a list of all the companies, local and national, who were a part of the biggest project in the history of Talladega Superspeedway to date, aside from its initial construction in 1968-69.

Alabama-Based Companies (in alphabetical order):

A&G Fence Co. – (Gadsden, AL) Fencing around the new Oversized Vehicle Tunnel in Turn 3

Brian’s Flooring – (Birmingham, AL) Flooring in the Talladega Garage Experience

Century Fire Protection – (Birmingham, AL & Duluth, GA) Sprinkler System in the Race Operations building

Daniel Iron – (Birmingham, AL) Steel in the Talladega Garage Experience

Danieli Taranis – (Chelsea, AL, as well as many locations in North America & abroad) Electrical in the Race Operations building and the Pit Road Club

Anthony Dulaney Plumbing – (Lincoln, AL) Plumbing in the Race Operations building

Freeman Service Co . – (Lincoln, AL) HVAC system in Race Operations

HOAR Construction – (Birmingham, AL) Oversaw the Talladega Garage Experience portion of the project

Johnny’s Electric – (Pell City, AL) Electrical in the Talladega Garage Experience and Oversized Vehicle Tunnel

Knight Sign Industries – (Tuscaloosa, AL) Signage throughout the project

Luttrell Architectural Woodworks – (Birmingham, AL) Millwork in the Talladega Garage Experience

Magic City Door – (Birmingham, AL) Overhead doors in the Talladega Garage Experience

National Cement of Alabama – (Birmingham, AL) Parent company of Kirkpatrick who poured concrete in the Talladega Garage Experience

Paradiso Painting Co. – (Birmingham, AL) Painting in the Talladega Garage Experience

PlumCore – (Birmingham, AL) Plumbing in the Talladega Garage Experience

Sunbelt – (Pelham, AL, but based out of South Carolina) Project equipment rentals

Sylacauga Glass Co. – (Sylacauga, AL) Glass for Race Operations building

Taylor Corporation – (Oxford, AL) General contractor for the Oversized Vehicle Tunnel project and site work for entire Transformation Infield Project

Vulcan Materials – (Birmingham, AL) Material supply for the project

Out-of-State Companies (in alphabetical order):

1000Bulbs – (Texas) Supplied lighting in various areas for the project

DLR Group – (Kansas) The design of the entire project

Graybar – (Missouri) Materials supplier, electrical and miscellaneous building supplies

GT Grandstands – (Florida) Led the Pit Road Club and Race Operations projects

MacroAir – (California) Large fans throughout the Talladega Garage Experience

PlayCore – (Chattanooga, TN) Kids playground in the Talladega Garage Experience Kids Zone

Superior Essex – (Atlanta, GA) Low Voltage Wire and Cable

The initial groundbreaking for Phase I of the project took place on October 23, 2018, while the groundbreaking for Phase II was on April 29, 2019, immediately following the GEICO 500 this past spring. The Turn 3 Oversized Vehicle Tunnel, as well as the Finish Line Premium RV area (full hookups) and Infield Shower Trailers, were a part of Phase I and were completed in time for the 2019 spring race weekend.



Phase II, which was ready for the track’s most recent weekend weeks ago, included the Talladega Garage Experience, which features engagement areas for a fan immersive experience like never before. The epicenter of the Talladega Garage Experience is the unique 35,000 square foot BIG BILL’S Open Air Social Club that is lined on both sides by two garages that house the top 22 teams (11 on each side) in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.



The Garage Experience also includes family/fan friendly items such as incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions, FREE Wi-Fi, a Kids Zone, a Game Zone, Clyde May’s Courtyard, Tito’s Lemonade Lounge, an entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, and a reserved area for Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza. The 600-person Pit Road Club, along with the new Race Operations building, were also a part of Phase II.



Talladega Superspeedway would like to thank the all of the companies that supported the Transformation Project, especially those locally from the Yellowhammer State.



The Talladega Garage Experience will make its spring debut at the 2.66-mile venue on April 24-26 with a tripleheader featuring the GEICO 500 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series), the MoneyLion 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and General Tire 200 (ARCA Menards Series). For tickets and additional information, call 855-518-RACE (7223) or log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

TSS PR