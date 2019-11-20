Annual MIS Cares Track and Toy Drive is Dec. 7

The holidays are about spending time with friends and family while giving gifts to those closest to us. The staff at Michigan International Speedway is getting in the holiday spirit Dec. 7 by giving back to those less fortunate in the area. The community is invited to the track to join in the festivities for the 11th annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive.

The MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive is Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Make a difference in someone’s life by donating a new unopened toy or a bag of nonperishable food to a local food pantry, the perfect way to get in the holiday spirit.

All guests who make a donation are welcome to spread some holiday cheer to local charities and take a lap around the two-mile oval.

“The MIS Cares Track and Toy Drive is an opportunity to make an impact during this holiday season,” track President Rick Brenner said. “We continually strive to remember those not as fortunate this time of the year and with the help of the community we can make a huge impact.”

Guests may take a lap in their personal vehicle around the track in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy or a bag of nonperishable food. All food items will be donated to the Brooklyn Food Pantry in Brooklyn, Michigan and the St. Mary’s of Good Counsel in Adrian, Michigan. In addition, the toys will be donated to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots in both Jackson and Lenawee Counties.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit with Santa in the Michigan Room from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., so don’t forget your Christmas list. Photos with Santa will also be available for purchase. Children are invited to color a holiday card that will be sent to active military members.

The MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive has been an overwhelming success in its first 10 years and continues to grow, thanks to the support of the community. This year, the staff at Michigan International Speedway looks to make it the best event to date.

Toy and food donations will also be accepted at MIS during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting on Dec. 2. Toys for Tots and Food Pantry collection boxes will be located in the speedway lobby, but laps will not be permitted to early drop offs due to track activity.

All donated toys must be unwrapped and new. Donated food items should be nonperishable. The food banks are also seeking soap products, paper goods, canned fruits and juices.

The employees of the speedway and Americrown Corp. will provide support for the event and also make a donation to the four organizations with personal support. Americrown will supply tasty treats and beverages to all the guests.

The MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive is weather dependent.

Track and Toy Drive participants should enter the speedway through the tunnel gate off of Brooklyn Highway and follow the signs to the infield entry point. Guests will be directed to follow the signs to enter the racetrack, where they will take a lap at 25 MPH around the two-mile oval.

The track laps are limited to passenger vehicles only, no motorcycles. No passing of other vehicles will be allowed at any time. The driver of the vehicle must be 21 years of age, provide a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance. All participants will need to sign a waiver before driving on the track. Seatbelts and headlights must be on at all times.

MIS Cares, the official charitable fund of MIS and a donor advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation, a 501 (C)(3) non-profit entity. The mission of MIS Cares is to assist and inspire youth within the local community.

MIS PR