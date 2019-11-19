Speedway Christmas Presented by Cook Out Features Opening Night Discounts

19 Nov 2019
Speedway News
Speedway Christmas Presented by Cook Out Features Opening Night Discounts

In celebration of the 10th edition of Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out, Charlotte Motor Speedway will offer special discounts to fans as a “thank you” on Friday’s opening night of the drive-through lights extravaganza. America’s Home for Racing rolls into Speedway Christmas offering family-friendly pricing – including $10-per car-admission, $5 photos with Santa, $5 unlimited wristbands for kids rides and $1 menu items and $1 craft beer.

Santa will officially open the 10th edition kick-off spectacle alongside Lug Nut, the world’s fastest mascot, with some holiday help from local car clubs. Christmas-themed cars from the Harrisburg Cruisers and East Coast Cruisers will lead the way for Santa.

Gates for Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out will open at 6 p.m. The classic cars will be on display on pit road for fans to enjoy until 7 p.m.

Fans will receive an early Christmas present at 7:30 p.m., when fireworks illuminate the sky. Immediately following the sparkling display, the first of the WJZY FOX 46 Movie Nights will begin with a showing of “Elf” presented by AutoBell.

Movie nights throughout the show total 28 featuring holiday classics every Thursday through Sunday.

TICKETS:
Fans may purchase Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out tickets by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or visiting online. Speedway Christmas tickets are also available at the speedway ticket office or at the gate.

KEEP TRACK:
Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR

