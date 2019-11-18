Take advantage of Bristol Motor Speedway's Black Friday sales with $40 Food City 500 tickets at all Food City store locations beginning today

Race fans already know they can get their race tickets and everyday essentials at their local Food City, but Bristol Motor Speedway is making the deal even sweeter with special “Black Friday” prices at the family-favorite neighborhood supermarket.



Beginning today, Monday, Nov. 18, all Food City stores will offer the “Black Friday” price of $40 for an adult ticket to the Food City 500 on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Kids tickets for those 12-and-under are also available in-store for just $10. In addition to being able to see some of the best short track racing in the country, each ticket purchased awards shoppers 500 additional ValuPoints on their Food City ValuCard. ValuPoints are redeemable to save money during the holidays on fuel, groceries and more.



“We’re thrilled to partner with Food City on a spectacular Black Friday deal that gives customers the best-ever in-store price for the Food City 500,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager for Bristol Motor Speedway. “In addition to this special offer, shoppers can earn the coveted 500 ValuPoints per ticket when they visit their local Food City this holiday season.”



All tickets will feature blind-reserved seats selected by knowledgeable members of the BMS ticket office. Tickets will be sold at the customer service area of each Food City location and emailed within seven days of purchase. The “Black Friday” deal will run at Food City stores through Cyber Monday on Nov. 30.



“Food City is proud to continue to work with Bristol Motor Speedway at all of our locations to offer great low prices for race tickets to the iconic venue known as The Last Great Colosseum,” said Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing for Food City. “We’ve seen tremendous success with the ticket sales promotion and are looking forward to providing our guests even more savings than ever before in-store with this special $40 “Black Friday” offer.”



Food City continues to serve as one of the most collaborative partners in the NASCAR industry. In addition to being the second longest Cup entitlement sponsor, Food City has been the innovative visionary behind Food City Family Race Night, which continues to be one of the longest running and most popular fan fest in NASCAR. The event returns for a 33rd year in 2020.



For more information, see the customer service area at your neighborhood Food City or visit www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com.

BMS PR