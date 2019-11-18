By the Numbers: Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out

Racing fans acquainted with the lights, cameras and action of America’s Home for Racing will receive a culture shock on Friday, when Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out lights up the night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 10th edition of Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out – the largest drive-through lights show in the Southeast – will showcase a staggering 4 million lights on a 3.75-mile course, allowing Charlotte Motor Speedway visitors an incomparable Christmas experience. Santa's Safari serves as this year’s themed portion of the drive-through lights display, featuring safari animals from the Serengeti. The whimsical displays meld the holidays and the African plains into a fascinating exhibition of lights.

In addition to driving on the iconic race track and witnessing an array of holiday lights, this year’s Speedway Christmas Presented by Cook Out features an array of attractions that visitors can’t miss, including:

28 FOX 46 Movie Nights : From Thursday to Sunday each week, enjoy holiday movies with the family on the speedway’s giant TV – drive-in style. With 28 movie nights altogether, titles include “The Polar Express,” “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Story,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Elf.”

: From Thursday to Sunday each week, enjoy holiday movies with the family on the speedway’s giant TV – drive-in style. With 28 movie nights altogether, titles include “The Polar Express,” “Home Alone,” “A Christmas Story,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Elf.” 100-foot Hard Slide : Enjoy a quick ride down as you enjoy the lights at speed – rides cost $2 per person and are available each night the village is open.

: Enjoy a quick ride down as you enjoy the lights at speed – rides cost $2 per person and are available each night the village is open. 100-foot LED Tunnel : Take a stroll through a new walkway tunnel, decorated from top to bottom in lights as visitors make their way into the bustling Christmas village.

: Take a stroll through a new walkway tunnel, decorated from top to bottom in lights as visitors make their way into the bustling Christmas village. 75-foot RGB Christmas Tree : Watch as our tallest Christmas tree infield changes color – to music. Located in the infield near the Circle K, the illuminated tree is comprised of 48 strands of LED lights.

: Watch as our tallest Christmas tree infield changes color – to music. Located in the infield near the Circle K, the illuminated tree is comprised of 48 strands of LED lights. 50-foot Ferris wheel : Located just outside the Christmas village, the Ferris wheel offers the best view of the infield lights display – rides are $5 per person and are available each night the village is open.

: Located just outside the Christmas village, the Ferris wheel offers the best view of the infield lights display – rides are $5 per person and are available each night the village is open. 4,720 hours worked: A spectacle of this size takes a lot of effort and whole lot more Christmas magic. Santa’s elves have been working non-stop and have put in 4,720 hours, 400 more than last year, to bring unparalleled holiday cheer to families from across the country.

A spectacle of this size takes a lot of effort and whole lot more Christmas magic. Santa’s elves have been working non-stop and have put in 4,720 hours, 400 more than last year, to bring unparalleled holiday cheer to families from across the country. 850 displays : With spectacular sights around every corner and turn, Charlotte Motor Speedway fans will be surrounded by more than 850 displays for their extensive viewing pleasure.

: With spectacular sights around every corner and turn, Charlotte Motor Speedway fans will be surrounded by more than 850 displays for their extensive viewing pleasure. 8 miles of electric fence wire : With a plethora of sights to see and things to do, Santa’s elves have made every inch of fun safe and secure with eight miles of electric fence wire.

: With a plethora of sights to see and things to do, Santa’s elves have made every inch of fun safe and secure with eight miles of electric fence wire. 38 states and three countries: Last year, fans from 38 states and three countries purchased advance tickets to visit Speedway Christmas Presented by Cook Out, solidifying this as a can't-miss attraction for family fun this Christmas.

TICKETS:

Fans may purchase Speedway Christmas presented by Cook Out tickets by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or visiting online. Speedway Christmas tickets are also available at the speedway ticket office.

CMS PR