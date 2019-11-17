Tyler Reddick Wins Ford EcoBoost 200 and Captures Second Consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 2 for Richard Childress Racing, won his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) championship on Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He became the first NXS driver since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2011-12) to claim back-to-back NXS championships, and is the first in series history to capture a title with two different organizations.

Reddick clinched the title by winning the Ford EcoBoost 300 for the second consecutive year. He passed fellow Championship 4 contender Cole Custer with 19 laps remaining and stayed out front until receiving the checkered flag.

“This one means so much more,” Reddick said. “It was a lot better year, and it was really cool to go back-to-back. It’s all about Richard (Childress). He’s the one who believed I could be a champion before I won the first one, and I was just really glad to keep him true to his promise.”

It was Reddick’s sixth victory of the season and his 24th top-five finish, leading Richard Childress Racing to a fifth NXS owner’s championship, tying Joe Gibbs Racing for the most in series history. Richard Childress Racing made its NXS debut in 1995 with Mike Dillon and since then has won a record five driver’s championships and has accumulated 85 wins.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the 2019 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year. Briscoe, the 2017 Ford EcoBoost 200 winner, led 14 laps and finished third in today’s race to secure the award.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will cap its 2019 season Sunday from Homestead-Miami Speedway with the Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race, which will be broadcast on NBC at 3:00 p.m.

HMS PR