Homestead-Miami Speedway Announces Grandstands Sellout for Ford EcoBoost 400

Homestead-Miami Speedway today announced a grandstand sellout for the Ford EcoBoost 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship race this Sunday. The event, which starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and airs on NBC and MRN Radio/ SiriusXM, has sold out each of the last six years.

There are some select fan hospitality opportunities still available for sale. In addition, tickets for Friday night’s Ford EcoBoost 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Championship race as well as Saturday’s Ford EcoBoost 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race are still available.

“This is a true testament, not just to the hard work by everyone on our staff, but the tremendous enthusiasm in this area for an event of this stature, “said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “We have many new features in store for our fans this year which will greatly enhance their experience, not just for 2019 but for many years to come as we evolve into our March race weekend starting in 2020.”

Tickets for Homestead-Miami Speedway’s 2020 NASCAR race weekend, which encompasses the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 22, the NASCAR Xfinity race on March 21 and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on March 20 are also now on sale.

Tickets can be purchased at www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com or by calling 866-409-RACE (7223).

Homestead Miami Speedway PR