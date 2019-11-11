62nd Annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 Tickets On Sale Tuesday, Nov. 12

Tickets for the 62nd annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night, Aug. 29 – the historic first NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway – will go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. EST.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400, which showcases the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series under the lights, is shifting to a new date in 2020, becoming the final race of the regular season. Every competitor who has not previously secured a playoff spot can clinch with a victory in the Coke Zero Sugar 400. In addition, every finishing position could impact whether or not a driver will earn a coveted spot in the NASCAR playoffs.

“With its new place on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, the intensity of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be heightened as drivers put it all on the line to secure a playoff spot,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Anything can happen at Daytona and race fans are going to want to be here to experience all the drama of the historic first regular season finale at the ‘World Center of Racing.’ ”

Tickets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start at $49 and children 12 and under are $20 in frontstretch reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com. Other ticket options for the weekend include:

Hospitality and premium seat packages, including the Rolex 24 Lounge, DAYTONA 500 Club, Harley J’s, Trioval Club and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-race.

Tickets for the Coca-Cola 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, August 28 start at $40 and children 12 and under are $10 in reserved seating and free in general admission areas.

DIS PR