Grandstand seats sold out for Sunday's Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway

ISM Raceway announced today that grandstand seats are sold out for the Bluegreen Vacations 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Semi-Final race on Sunday, November 10. This marks the second consecutive semi-final weekend sell-out at ISM Raceway since the conclusion of the modernization project.

“Sunday’s grandstand sellout is a perfect lead-in to the historic 2020 season at ISM Raceway, culminating with NASCAR’s Championship Weekend this time next year,” said ISM Raceway President Julie Giese. “The anticipation is palpable and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s in store for the city of Avondale, The Valley and the entire state of Arizona.”

Race fans who still want to attend the Bluegreen Vacations 500 can purchase an INfield Only package for the event, which include admission through the gates and access to the INfield Experience, allowing unparalleled access to Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages, Gatorade Victory Lane, driver appearances, O’Reilly Auto Parts Pre-Race Party and exclusive food and beverage options.

INfield Only packages are $139 for adults and $65 for juniors 17 and under, and can be purchased online at ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office. General admission Hillside tickets are still available, as well as grandstand seats and INfield access for Friday evening’s Lucas Oil 150 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Semi-Final and Saturday’s doubleheader featuring the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Semi-Final and the Arizona Lottery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Championship.

IMS Raceway PR