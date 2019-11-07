NASCAR Short Track Racing Added to the 2020 Loudon Lineup

New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host three short track races in 2020 when NASCAR’s regional series visit the 1.058-mile oval. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will make two stops – July 18 and September 12, 2020 – while the ARCA Menards Series East (formerly the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East) will join the Modifieds on September 12, 2020.

“Short track racing is in our DNA at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as we’ve hosted annual events since our inception in 1990,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “These regional series have proven to be fan-favorites with must-see moments on ‘The Magic Mile,’ and we’re excited to add them to our race weekend lineups in 2020.”

The summer NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 100-lap race on July 18 will be part of a doubleheader Saturday with the NASCAR Xfinity Series prior to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

The September 12 races will be part of the speedway’s third annual Full Throttle Fall Weekend, moving up one week to a new date. This will be the only New England visit and will mark the final race of the ARCA Menards Series East schedule where they will crown both a race winner and a 2020 series champion. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Musket 200 presented by Whelen will headline the day with the longest mileage race on the Tour’s schedule.

Both series have been racing annually at New Hampshire Motor Speedway since 1990 marking the 78th and 79th NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visit and the 67th ARCA Menards Series East visit to the track.

For ticket information for all events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the November 28, 2019-January 5, 2020 Gift of Lights presented by Eastern Propane & Oil, the June 13-20, 2020 Motorcycle Week at NHMS, the July 17-19, 2020 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 race weekend and the September 11-12, 2020 Full Throttle Fall Weekend visit the speedway website at NHMS.com or call Fan Relations at (603) 783-4931.

