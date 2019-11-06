Can-Am World Finals Schedule Update

In an effort to deliver the best experience for race fans, the schedule for this weekend’s Can-Am World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte will be flexed to provide earlier start and finish times to each night of dirt-flying, championship-deciding action at America’s Home for Racing.

Spectator gates will open at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday with on-track action beginning at 3 p.m.

Friday’s and Saturday’s formats will also feature revised times. Gates will remain open at 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with opening ceremonies moved up one hour to 3:45 p.m. followed by racing.

