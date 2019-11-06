Richmond Raceway’s Official Watch Party for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Topgolf Richmond on November 17

Race fans can celebrate the crowning of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion at Topgolf Richmond, the Official Watch Party Location of Richmond Raceway (Richmond). Topgolf Richmond will host fans for an afternoon of food, trivia, golf, and the conclusion to the NASCAR season on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. Topgolf Richmond is located approximately three miles from the track at 2308 Westwood Avenue, Richmond, Va.

Topgolf Richmond is the perfect spot for race fans to kick back and cheer on their favorite driver in between games at the technology-driven sports and entertainment venue. Fans will be able to watch the NBC broadcast of the Monster Energy Series championship in a dedicated viewing area inside Topgolf Richmond. The party will continue until the checkered flag waves and the 2019 Monster Energy Series champion is crowned.

“When the green flag waves at Homestead-Miami Speedway, race fans will have the opportunity to watch the final race of the NASCAR season at the brand new, state-of-the-art Topgolf Richmond,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Thanks to the Topgolf Entertainment Group for their partnership and dedication to share a first-class experience with our loyal race fans for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship.”

During breaks in the action, fans can participate in NASCAR trivia games and enter raffles for prize packs. Race fans can even win tickets to the 2020 TOYOTA OWNERS 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on April 19. Richmond staff will be present to answer any and all race questions and share what is in store for the 2020 NASCAR season at America’s Premier Short Track.

Topgolf Entertainment Group is the sponsor for the RICHMOND NATION presented by Topgolf and the Ultimate Fan Access Sweepstakes presented by Topgolf. Topgolf Richmond is also the Official Watch Party Location for Richmond throughout the NASCAR season.

RICHMOND NATION Season Ticket Holders are fans who have Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tickets to both the April and September race weekends. RICHMOND NATION presented by Topgolf will receive special pricing on tickets, along with exclusive season ticket holder benefits. Upgrading is free for fans, and includes exclusive RICHMOND NATION perks. To learn more about a RICHMOND NATION presented by Topgolf, visit richmondraceway.com/ richmondnation or call 866-455-7223.

The Ultimate Fan Access Sweepstakes presented by Topgolf is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a NASCAR fan to win an exclusive prize pack that includes tickets to the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 18-19, 2020, a NASCAR Cup Series garage pass, pace car ride, access to the Pre-Race Ceremonies presented by va811.com and Gatorade Victory Lane, hotel accommodations, and a $100 Visa gift card. For more information on the Ultimate Fan Access Sweepstakes presented by Topgolf, visit richmondraceway.com/ ultimatefan.

As the Official Watch Party Location, Topgolf Richmond provides a unique space for fans to enjoy NASCAR races throughout the season. The 2020 NASCAR season will begin in Richmond with a Watch Party for the 62nd Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, 2020. More details will be announced in the future.

To learn more about the new Richmond venue and future events, visit topgolf.com/richmond, facebook.com/topgolfrichmond, or follow @Topgolf on Twitter and @topgolf on Instagram. For more information on Topgolf Entertainment Group, visit topgolf.com.

