Guests have a range of options to best enjoy the 23rd season of the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights spectacular

As the winter holiday arrives in Northeast Tennessee, thousands of visitors will make their way to Bristol Motor Speedway to enjoy The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights. While many will traverse the five-mile route in the comfort of their own vehicle, BMS now offers a new season pass while also hosting numerous ride-along options so that larger groups can enjoy the ultimate holiday experience together.



The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights season pass allows guests unlimited visits to the family-favorite light show during the 2019-2020 season. For large families or expanded groups, “Santa’s Speedway Sleigh” sponsored by Tri-Cities Airport and “The BMS Express” provide two great options to experience the lights. Each attraction runs on a limited schedule during the holiday show and provides plenty of fun for their respective passengers. In addition, Jingle Bell Lane presented by Citi allows for visitors to skip the line on select nights. And new for 2019, the two group options and Jingle Bell Lane can be reserved online.



“We want you to have an incredible experience no matter how you choose to enjoy The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. “Our ride-along options allow visitors the chance to relax and fully take in the light festival while not having to worry about the drive, while our season pass and fast pass options allow for maximum flexibility for guests.”



The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights season pass provides unlimited visits to the light spectacular during the 2019-2020 season for only $100. In addition, season pass holders will receive four complimentary skate sessions and equipment rentals at the BMS Ice Rink presented by HVAC and one visit with Santa Claus through Christmas Eve. There are only 100 season passes available and each sticker must be attached to the windshield of the purchaser’s vehicle. To buy a pass before they are gone, call 423-989-6900.



“Santa’s Speedway Sleigh” sponsored by Tri-Cities Airport beckons guests with an open-air tram ride for only $8 per person on Wednesday nights. Complete with cozy blankets and a BMS staff member as the holiday tour guide, passengers will enjoy hot chocolate and cookies prior to boarding. After traversing the entire route, The Sleigh makes a 30-minute stop at the Christmas Village, complete with holiday vendors, family-friendly midway rides, food vendors and more. Reservations can be made online at http://bit.ly/2Wi1F73 or by phone at 423-989-6900.



“The BMS Express” transforms a local school bus into BMS’ version of the Polar Express. The ride comes complete with “snow” and a BMS tour guide who will have the whole group singing carols by the end. “The BMS Express” runs on Thursday evenings for only $10 per person and will also include a 30-minute visit to the Christmas Village, allowing guests the opportunity to grab some hot chocolate with marshmallows and provide the kids an opportunity to visit with Santa Claus. Reservations for "The BMS Express" are also available online at http://bit.ly/32GAcyf or by phone at 423-989-6900.



On select nights, BMS offers the Jingle Bell Lane presented by Citi for $45. Visitors can take advantage of this “fast pass” option that offers visitors a reduced wait time to enter the attraction. To see available dates and purchase a pass, visit http://bit.ly/2pNVYkM or call 423-989-6900.



The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, the major fundraiser for SCC-Bristol, opens Friday, Nov. 15 and runs through Saturday, Jan. 4. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2MDFy7O. As always, all proceeds for The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights will be used by SCC to give to numerous organizations that serve children in the 18-county area surrounding BMS.

