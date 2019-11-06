Watkins Glen International announces 2020 schedule

Watkins Glen International is excited to announce the schedule for the upcoming 2020 season, highlighted by six racing events and a new August date for NASCAR’s visit to New York State.

Watkins Glen International’s 63rd season since the permanent course was constructed in 1956 will open with Opening Weekend (April 4-5, 2020), providing fans with the opportunity to drive their own vehicle on the track to benefit the facility’s Racing and Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.) Foundation. Individuals and car clubs are both welcome to participate in this unique opportunity to experience one of the most historic circuits in the world first-hand.

The SCCA Majors Super Tour (June 19-21, 2020) brings the pinnacle of amateur championship racing in the United States to the historic circuit and is the first spectator event of the season. The Tour visits some of the most storied racetracks across the country and ends with national championships being awarded in several classes. This event, like many at The Glen, offers fans the opportunity to experience the paddock and garage area with the purchase of their ticket.

One of the most prestigious sportscar races in North America, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship returns in late June with the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen (June 25-28, 2020). The second leg of the Michelin Endurance Challenge features world class drivers and a diverse range of premier Prototype and GT manufacturers. The weekend of nearly 24 hours of on-track activity also includes the Michelin Pilot Challenge Tioga Downs 240, Porsche GT3 Cup, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

Toasting the summer, the Finger Lakes Wine Festival (July 10-12, 2020) is an experience for all, wine aficionado or casual festival goer. The event voted “Best Wine Festival” by readers of USA Today continues to be a fan favorite featuring 90+ New York State wineries, live music and entertainment and more. It all kicks off with the Friday night Launch of the Lakes, crowning the King and Queen by the Goddess of Wine and continues into the weekend with tastings, seminars and cooking demonstrations.

New York’s home for NASCAR makes its annual return to the Finger Lakes region for the Go Bowling at The Glen (August 13-16, 2020) tripleheader weekend. One of the most exciting weekends on the NASCAR calendar, the new 2020 date marks the third to last race before the NASCAR Playoffs as Chase Elliott drives for three consecutive wins at The Glen. In addition to Sunday’s race, don’t miss the Great Outdoors RV Superstore 100 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday afternoon, and Saturday’s NASCAR XFINITY Series race.

Ferrari Challenge North America (August 28-30, 2020) continues its season with a stop to the 3.4 mile circuit in 2020. The series was established in 1993 and the events are FIA-approved with high safety standards and excellent organization with the Italian manufacturer. The formula for the series, which insists on participants being dealers or authorized race shops, ensures close competition putting the focus on the drivers.

History and prestige return to the home to the birthplace of North American road racing with the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix at the Glen (September 10-13, 2020), one of the largest vintage racing events in the country. Paired with Friday’s Grand Prix Festival in downtown Watkins Glen, the Grand Prix weekend is a true celebration of the motorsport’s past, along with the cars and people who have made it what it is today. In addition to the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), the on-track portion of the weekend also includes the highly competitive Trans-Am Championship.

The GT World Challenge America (September 17-20, 2020) series is the final racing event for spectators at The Glen and will also play a major role in determining championships as the series’ penultimate round. Boasting one of the sport’s most diverse fields of sportscar manufacturers, the weekend provides a perfect opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with your favorite sportscar teams and drivers as they battle for supremacy.

The Finger Lakes Beer Festival (October 30-31, 2020) makes its yearly return to the garages at The Glen. In the spirit of Halloween weekend, the newly popular Boos and Brews kicks off a weekend featuring over 40 New York State breweries, distilleries and cideries. Fans are also treated to a 32-team cornhole tournament and stein holding competition.

Watkins Glen International 2020 Schedule:

Opening Weekend – April 4-5

SCCA Super Majors Tour – June 19-21

IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen – June 25-28

Finger Lakes Wine Festival – July 10-12

NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen – August 13-16

Ferrari Challenge North America – August 28-30

SVRA Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix – September 10-13

GT World Challenge America – September 17-20

Finger Lakes Beer Festival – October 30-31

Ticketholders can expect their 2020 renewal information to arrive in the mail, with single-event tickets and packages going on sale to the general public in January.

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, three-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.theglen.com.

WGI PR