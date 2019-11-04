LVMS enhancing experience for RV ticket holders

RV ticket holders who drive their “home away from home” to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for February’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR weekend are in for a treat.

The speedway is enhancing the RV experience in a number of ways, including expanding its infield spots to 20 feet by 45 feet for its 2020 races. RVers who buy spots in the Burnout RV Lot by the drag strip also will notice they are closer to the superspeedway than ever before.

If that wasn’t enough, an exclusive RV appreciation party will return and take place in the Neon Garage following the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Feb. 22. The appreciation party is solely for RV ticket holders and will be all inclusive, complete with VIP appearances, live entertainment and free food and beverages.

“Our RV ticket holders are some of our most loyal and passionate fans, and we are happy to be able to enhance their experience at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next year,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “This is our way of saying thank you to the NASCAR fans who spend the whole week with us at our one-of-a-kind facility, and we couldn’t have a successful race weekend without them. It’s going to be a great 2020 at LVMS, and we encourage everyone to bring their RVs to town and camp out with us as we enjoy the best that motorsports has to offer.”

The track’s February race weekend begins with the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West race at The Bullring on Thursday, Feb. 20, before moving to the 1.5-mile speedway for the Strat 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday. The Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race follows on Saturday, and the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series event will put an exclamation point on the racing weekend on Sunday.

Various ticket packages, fun extras and special-access passes for LVMS’s events are available at LVMS.com or by calling 1-800-644-4444.

