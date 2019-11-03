Tony Stewart finishes third in namesake event

Scott Bogucki made good on his trip from the other side of the globe when the South Australia native battled with Tony Stewart for the lead and then held on for victory in the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) Tony Stewart Presents the Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

The No. 15H of Sam Hafertepe Jr. finished eighth but it was good enough for the Sunnyvale, Texas, native to earn his fourth consecutive Lucal Oil American Sprint Car Series championship.

The McLaren Vale, S.A., native started the 30-lap feature from the inside of Row 3 but moved his No. 28 ahead of Stewart's No. 14T and pole sitter Brandon Hanks' No. 84 on Lap 3. Bogucki maintained the lead over the next 16 laps and multiple cautions until Stewart moved back to the top spot on Lap 20.

Bogucki recaptured the lead on Lap 23 and could almost see the checkered flag coming into Turn 4 on Lap 30 when the caution came out after the No. 17W of Harli White spun.

The field bunched back together for the two-lap dash. Bogucki got a great start while Stewart battled for second with the No. 51 of Aaron Reutzel, the Clute, Texas, native who had started 18th.

It was Bogucki, Ruetzel and Stewart when the checkered flag waved.

In the Limited Modified A-Main, Jason Ingalls of Longview, Texas, started on the outside of Row 3 but quickly moved his No. 12 entry to the front of the 22-car field in the 15-lap feature and never looked back. He was followed by the No. 23 of Steve Nabors of Heath, Rowlett's Cody Smith in the No. 23C, Carbon's Gabe Tucker in the No. 95 and the pole winner Tommy Davis Jr., of Forney, in the No. 69X.

Saturday the action moves from the dirt track to Texas Motor Speedway's 1.5-mile asphalt oval. The Salute to Veterans Qualifying Day Fueled by Texas Lottery begins Sat., Nov. 2, at 4:35 p.m. for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and at 6:05 p.m. for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly 300 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 and the Performance Radio Network (PRN).

The AAA Texas 500, the second race in the Round of 8 in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, is Sunday Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. CT on NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90, and PRN.

For season ticket or race information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500. With an adult ticket purchase, accompanying tickets for children 12-and-under are $10 for the AAA Texas 500 and free for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 playoff race.

