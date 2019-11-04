Speedy Cash renews partnership for SpeedyCash.com 400 truck race at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway and Speedy Cash have agreed to a multi-year partnership renewal for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 beginning in June 2020.

The online lender's partnership with the speedway got off to a thrilling start when the SpeedyCash.com 400 debuted June 7, 2019, as part of the doubleheader weekend with the NTT IndyCar Series. Greg Biffle, in his first NASCAR national series start since 2016 and first Gander Truck Series start since 2004, took the lead with 10 laps remaining to capture his first series victory since 2001 competing in a one-off opportunity for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

This new multi-year partnership will include entitlement rights for the Gander Truck Series race in June as well as year-round signage around the 1.5-mile race track and in the Fan Zone area. Speedy Cash joins the prestigious ranks of an Official Partner of Texas Motor Speedway.

"We received an overwhelmingly positive response from both our customers and teammates to the Speedcash.com 400 in June," said Don Gayhardt, President & CEO of CURO Financial Technologies Corp. "The partnership with NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Texas Motor Speedway aligns well with our values and provides an exciting way to share our brand with the community. We are proud to be part of this premier event and thankful for the thousands of people who make it possible."

"Last year's SpeedyCash.com 400 was one for the ages so we're proud to have Speedy Cash back on board to continue our relationship and for them to build their brand loyalty for years to come," said Eddie Gossage, President of Texas Motor Speedway. "The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series has been an important part of the Texas Motor Speedway schedule and its history since we first opened the gates in 1997 because it's always an exciting race."

Speedy Cash is the primary sponsor of the No. 36 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) entry with driver John Hunter Nemechek for the Nov. 3 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 2019 AAA Texas 500 NASCAR weekend kicks off with two nights on the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with the Tony Stewart Presents The Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The schedule for Saturday, Nov. 2, will kick off with the Salute to Veterans Qualifying Day Fueled by Texas Lotter for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 playoff race place under the lights. The AAA Texas 500, the eighth race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, is Sunday Nov. 3.

For season ticket or race information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500. With an adult ticket purchase, accompanying tickets for children 12-and-under are $10 for the AAA Texas 500 and free for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 playoff race.

TMS PR