Iconic HOT ROD Power Tour returns to World Wide Technology Raceway in 2020

The 26th annual HOT ROD Power Tour will stop at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, in 2020. Hot Rod Magazine’s iconic traveling car show will cover seven cities in seven days and is expected to draw more than 6,000 vehicles and 100,000 spectators. The Hot Rod Power Tour will visit WWTR on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

“The HOT ROD Power Tour is an iconic event and we are proud to once again host it at our venue,” said Chris Blair, WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Thousands of automotive enthusiasts will travel to our area, sleep in our hotels, dine in our restaurants, fill their fuel tanks and provide a tremendous boost to our local economy.

“This is our first time hosting the event since 2017 and we’re excited to showcase the many changes that have taken place at World Wide Technology Raceway since their last visit. This is one event that brings out the kid in all of us and we can hardly wait to see how great this year’s show will be.”

The HOT ROD Power Tour is the largest hot rod road trip in the world. Presented by Chevrolet Performance, the HRPT is widely considered to be the finest high-end, hot rod-based automotive tour in the world. HRPT welcomes all makes and models of hot rods, street rods, custom trucks and performance machines of every vintage and nameplate. For many, the HRPT is the ultimate vacation with friends and family. Those who travel the tour from start to finish are considered the “long haulers” and Power Tour officials anticipate more than 2,500 long-haul vehicles and 4,000 long-haulers on the 2020 trek.

At each stop, the HRPT will feature a colorful midway of mobile display rigs from more than 50 performance manufacturers and aftermarket specialists. The main stage will feature entertainment, celebrities, games and dozens of giveaways. The WWTR stop also will offer drag strip fun runs.

For more information on the HOT ROD Power Tour, please visit: www.hotrod.com/events.

