By the Numbers: Can-Am World Finals

With fans from all 50 states and nine foreign countries ready to converge on The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the Nov. 7-9 Can-Am World Finals, the anticipation is building for dirt racing's most spectacular showcase of championship drama and excitement.

Before The Dirt Track lights up the night with three series points leaders hoping to clinch coveted championships, here's an in-depth look at the Can-Am World Finals by the numbers:

3: Number of series competing: the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and the Super DIRTcar Series big-block modifieds



Number of series competing: the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and the Super DIRTcar Series big-block modifieds 120: Number of laps raced in the A-Mains on Friday and Saturday of Can-Am World Finals (30 laps for sprint cars, 40 laps for big-block modifieds and 50 laps for late models)



Number of laps raced in the A-Mains on Friday and Saturday of Can-Am World Finals (30 laps for sprint cars, 40 laps for big-block modifieds and 50 laps for late models) 8: Amount of points separating points leader Brad Sweet and runner-up Donny Schatz entering the final two World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars races of the season



Amount of points separating points leader Brad Sweet and runner-up Donny Schatz entering the final two World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars races of the season 12: Total wins by Donny Schatz at The Dirt Track at Charlotte



Total wins by Donny Schatz at The Dirt Track at Charlotte 0: Total wins by Brad Sweet at The Dirt Track at Charlotte



Total wins by Brad Sweet at The Dirt Track at Charlotte 7: Number of years since Sammy Swindell, the first driver to win a sprint car race at The Dirt Track, took a checkered flag at Can-Am World Finals; Swindell, 64, will compete in this year's event



Number of years since Sammy Swindell, the first driver to win a sprint car race at The Dirt Track, took a checkered flag at Can-Am World Finals; Swindell, 64, will compete in this year's event 6: Number of hospitality suites offered for Can-Am World Finals; all six are sold out



Number of hospitality suites offered for Can-Am World Finals; all six are sold out 12: Amount of backstretch hospitality chalets offered for Can-Am World Finals, two more than last year; all 12 are sold out



Amount of backstretch hospitality chalets offered for Can-Am World Finals, two more than last year; all 12 are sold out 312,575: Total money won by World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models points leader Brandon Sheppard this season, on the strength of a series-high 18 wins



Total money won by World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models points leader Brandon Sheppard this season, on the strength of a series-high 18 wins 6: Amount of points separating Super DIRTcar big-block modified points leader Matt Sheppard and runner-up Mat Williamson entering the Can-Am World Finals



Amount of points separating Super DIRTcar big-block modified points leader Matt Sheppard and runner-up Mat Williamson entering the Can-Am World Finals 93: Total vendors and displays throughout The DIrt Track property on race weekend



Total vendors and displays throughout The DIrt Track property on race weekend 60,000: Estimated total attendance for Can-Am World Finals



Estimated total attendance for Can-Am World Finals 10: Number of years, consecutively, that Can-Am World Finals has sold out Saturday reserved grandstand seating, with The Dirt Track pacing toward an 11th straight year

TICKETS:

To purchase Can-Am World Finals tickets, fans can call 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR