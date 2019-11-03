Michael Waltrip's Blink of an Eye documentary on Texas Motor Speedway's Big Hoss TV

The infield campers at Texas Motor Speedway for the AAA Texas 500 NASCAR weekend are in for a special treat this Friday, Nov. 1, when the Monster Energy-produced documentary "Blink of an Eye" will be shown at 7 p.m. on Big Hoss TV.

The documentary profiles former two-time Daytona 500 winner and current Fox Sports personality Michael Waltrip and his personal and professional relationship with the legendary Dale Earnhardt.

"It's just a story about friendship and a couple of guys that were buddies who accomplished something that they set out to do," said Waltrip. "And then, when you thought everything was perfect in the world, you find out it isn't."

"I think it's really cool that Texas Motor Speedway is showing the movie to the infield campers on [Big Hoss]," Waltrip continued. "I hope what the fans take away is that everybody thinks they know what a hero Dale Earnhardt was and that he was a man's man who was as tough as nails, but he had a big heart. He was a buddy. He was a friend and he believed in me and that I could win. He wanted to give me that chance. Hopefully, fans will appreciate Dale even more when they get done watching the movie."

The Dale Jr. Download podcast with legendary professional wrestler "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will be played immediately following the movie.

"Big Hoss" stands 12 stories high above Texas Motor Speedway's backstretch, boasts 281 trillion colors, more than 5 million pixels and a square footage of more than half an acre. The behemoth TV is 79-percent larger than the video board at AT&T Stadium (11,520 square feet), home of the Dallas Cowboys. The Guinness Book of World Records recognized "Big Hoss" as the world's largest TV at a ceremony prior to the April 2014 Cup race.

The 2019 AAA Texas 500 NASCAR weekend kicks off with two nights on the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with the Tony Stewart Presents The Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The schedule for Saturday, Nov. 2, will kick off with the Salute to Veterans Qualifying Day Fueled by Texas Lotter for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 playoff race place under the lights. The AAA Texas 500, the eighth race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, is Sunday Nov. 3.

For season ticket or race information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500. With an adult ticket purchase, accompanying tickets for children 12-and-under are $10 for the AAA Texas 500 and free for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 playoff race.

TMS PR