Richmond Raceway Cares to Host Track Laps for Charity with Make-A-Wish® Greater Virginia on November 9

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) will host Track Laps for Charity to benefit Make-A-Wish® Greater Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4:00 p.m. The event will take place “under the lights” and give fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicle around America’s Premier Short Track for a donation of $20. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish® Greater Virginia. Track Laps for Charity is presented by Richmond Raceway Cares and The Jenny Maraghy Team with Joyner Fine Properties.

“Track Laps gives race fans the opportunity to drive their family and friends around the historic ¾-mile D-shaped oval at Richmond Raceway,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Our final track laps of the year will benefit Make-A-Wish® Greater Virginia, who impact the lives of children with critical illnesses. As fans take their laps around the track, they will know their donation will have a lasting impact on families and children across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Thanks to The Jenny Maraghy Team for their support of Track Laps for Charity.”

Make-A-Wish® Greater Virginia creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This belief inspires the organization to grant wishes that change the lives of kids across the state. Wishes are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Wishes impact everyone involved – wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals and communities. For wish kids, just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to battle their illness. Whatever the odds, whatever the obstacle, wishes find a way to make the world better.

“We’re thrilled to work with our friends at Richmond Raceway and The Jenny Maraghy Team on this wonderful event,” said Sheri Lambert, Make-A-Wish® Greater Virginia President & CEO. “With Richmond’s unique racing heritage, it’s a great opportunity to get the community involved in our mission in a fun and unique way. We couldn’t be more thankful to be involved.”

“We are proud to be a part of Track Laps for Charity at Richmond Raceway,” said Jenny Maraghy, CEO of The Jenny Maraghy Team. “We hope this event will bring the community together to raise awareness for Make-A-Wish® Greater Virginia. Thanks to the Make-A-Wish® Greater Virginia and Richmond Raceway teams for allowing us to be a part of this amazing event.”

Richmond Raceway Cares provides support to nonprofit organizations and charitable causes and events in our community, focusing on youth, education, and recreation. Richmond Raceway Cares is a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable entity, that donates racing-related items and offers financial support to assist community outreach programs and other nonprofit charities.

Richmond will open its gates for fans to drive five laps around the track on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4:00 p.m. Fans can sign up in advance by visiting richmondraceway.com/tracklaps or at track on event day. Fans are invited to take a tour of the FanGrounds, turn a few laps in the Richmond Raceway Simulator, and play cornhole in the modernized infield.

To participate, drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour, and drivers must stay behind the Official Toyota Camry Pace Car of Richmond Raceway.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up. Violation may result in removal from the track.

Seatbelts must be worn at all times.

Laps may be postponed due to inclement weather.

Motorcycles are permitted.

Richmond has the right to cancel due to weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Richmond will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

For more information on Track Laps for Charity, visit richmondraceway.com/tracklaps.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish® Greater Virginia, visit www.va.wish.org or call 804-217-WISH. For more information on Richmond Raceway Cares, visit richmondraceway.com/ richmondracewaycares.

Richmond Raceway PR