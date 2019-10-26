Driver appearances, esports gamer garage, junior activity zone & fan access highlight ISM Raceway's infield experience

Unveiled in November 2018, ISM Raceway’s INfield Experience has been the crown jewel of the $178 million modernization and continues to be the highlight of the fan experience at ISM Raceway. During the upcoming Bluegreen Vacations 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Semi-Final Weekend, the INfield Experience will feature new additions while continuing to provide unparalleled access to the drivers and teams throughout the entire weekend.

As ISM Raceway continues to provide something for everyone, the Bluegreen Vacations 500 Weekend will unveil the all-new Esports Gamer Garage featuring the newly-released NASCAR Heat 4 video game from 704Games. The Esports Gamer Garage will feature eight 55-inch televisions and eight Xbox consoles as fans compete against one another inside the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage.

Just outside of the Esports Gamer Garage located adjacent to the Portacool Chill Zone will be the Junior Activity Zone. Unveiled in March, the Junior Activity Zone features inflatable games, giant coloring boards, face painting and other child-friendly activities. New to the Junior Activity Zone will be addition of NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers and NASCAR Adventure Force Shake N’ Steer from Far Out Toys, the first in a new line of NASCAR-branded racing sets from Far Out Toys.

Fans with INfield access will also have many opportunities to interact with their favorite drivers and teams all weekend long with access to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage. Fans that download the ISM Raceway app can also enjoy all-new garage content videos, showing a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes for top NASCAR teams to prepare for the race. The Driver Meeting walk provides an excellent opportunity for fans to get autographs from their favorite drivers, and the opportunity to celebrate in Gatorade Victory Lane with each race winner, including the K&N West Series Champion on Saturday evening, provides an unprecedented post-race experience.

With the addition of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Championship, the entire K&N West Series field will sign autographs on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. Additionally, fans will have opportunities to see some of their favorite drivers at the driver appearance stage behind Gatorade Victory Lane during moderated Q&A sessions. The current appearance schedule includes (subject to change):

Cole Custer & Chase Briscoe – Friday, Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m.

Cole Custer & Chase Briscoe – Friday, Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m. Christopher Bell – Friday, Nov. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

Christopher Bell – Friday, Nov. 8 at 11:30 a.m. Tyler Reddick – Friday, Nov. 8 at 12:00 p.m.

Tyler Reddick – Friday, Nov. 8 at 12:00 p.m. Alex Bowman – Friday, Nov. 8 at 12:15 p.m.

Alex Bowman – Friday, Nov. 8 at 12:15 p.m. Matt Tifft – Friday, Nov. 8 at 12:30 p.m.

Matt Tifft – Friday, Nov. 8 at 12:30 p.m. Bubba Wallace – Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10:20 a.m.

Bubba Wallace – Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10:20 a.m. Easton Corbin (Country Music Star) – Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8:25 a.m.

Easton Corbin (Country Music Star) – Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8:25 a.m. Daniel Suarez – Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9:00 a.m.

Daniel Suarez – Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9:00 a.m. Chris Buescher & Ryan Preece – Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9:15 a.m.

Chris Buescher & Ryan Preece – Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9:15 a.m. Matt DiBenedetto – Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Matt DiBenedetto – Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m. Jimmie Johnson – Sunday Nov. 10 at 9:45 a.m.

Jimmie Johnson – Sunday Nov. 10 at 9:45 a.m. Martin Truex Jr. – Sunday, Nov. 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Prior to the all-important Bluegreen Vacations 500 on Sunday, Nov. 10, the first 1,500 fans in the INfield when gates open at 8:00 a.m. will receive an exclusive Kyle Busch bobblehead commemorating his November 2018 victory at ISM Raceway.

Fans with INfield access may also take part in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Pre-Race Party prior to the Bluegreen Vacations 500 on Sunday, including a one-hour concert by country music star Easton Corbin and the opportunity to sign the start/finish line. Exclusive food and beverage options, as well as spacious lounging areas are favorites throughout the INfield. The Miller Lite Beer Garden, Portacool Chill Zone and Modern Margarita Tequila Bar offer fans an opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy the best fan experience in motorsports.

There will also be a number of interactive sponsor displays in the INfield, including Miller Lite and FedEx. Miller Lite’s display will feature an inflatable bean bag toss, photo opportunity and autograph wall for fans to pledge to be responsible as part of Miller Lite’s “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” campaign. One ISM Raceway fan will be selected as the Responsible Fan for the Race and receive a pair of tickets to a future Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at ISM Raceway. Additionally, Eckrich, official sponsor of the College Football Playoff and the No. 10 Eckrich Ford Mustang driven by Aric Almirola will host a display near Gatorade Victory Lane. Eckrich’s display will invite fans to test their skills throwing footballs for a chance to win great prizes.

Tickets and INfield access wristbands for the Bluegreen Vacations 500 Weekend may be purchased online at ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223), or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office during regular business hours. Adult and Junior prices are available.

ISM Raceway PR