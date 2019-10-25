Martinsville Speedway Hauler Parade Set for Friday Night

In what has become an annual tradition for race fans attending the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 and First Data 500 weekend at Martinsville Speedway, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series haulers transporting the cars will take to US 220 for the annual Hauler Parade.

On Friday, the haulers will start at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and DuPont Road and drive down 220 South to the Speedway, giving fans the opportunity to cheer for their favorite car along the route.

The parade will start around 7:30 p.m. with a Gander Outdoors Truck Series Autograph Session opening the evening’s fan events from 4 - 4:45 p.m.

“This event is something our fans really enjoy watching and it’s a great event for our young fans to watch as well,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “Watching the kids smile when the haulers drive by is something we all enjoy at the speedway.”

Haulers from all of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams will join the parade and fans are encouraged to line along the route to cheer for their favorites.

“I love seeing how excited the fans get when race weekend starts, especially the kids who love to watch the haulers come in, and this will give people a chance to feel that excitement before the trucks even arrive at the track,” Campbell continued. “I can just imagine how bright the haulers will glow travelling down 220 before they enter the infield under the lights.”

The parade route will remain open to traffic although commuters traveling along 220 may experience some delays.

In addition to the First Data 500, Martinsville will also host the Oct. 26 NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Advance ticket prices for the First Data 500 begin at $47 with youth tickets for fans 17-and-under just $25 regardless of location. Tickets for the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 on Saturday are just $35 and youth 17-and-under are admitted free to the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200-lap race on Saturday. Friday’s practice day is free to everyone.

Tickets for the races and the pre-race Experience on Sunday morning are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 877.RACE.TIX or online at www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR