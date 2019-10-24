Kingsport Speedway to Host Fall Festival

A tradition in the making. Kingsport Speedway to host their first Fall Festival. We hope to continue this tradition for many more years to come!

This Saturday, October 26th, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Drivers and their cars will be on hand to hand out candy and sign autographs. This a FREE event that requires no tickets. Everyone is welcome! This event will take place at the track, 2961 N. John B Dennis Hwy. Kingsport, TN



➖Racecar Trunk or Treat!

➖Costume Contests!

➖ Cake walks!

➖ Games!

Notes:

Our 2020 schedule will be out soon!

Stay tuned for more information on the Kingsport Miniway.

Track banquet dates will be announced soon. NASCAR Awards in Charlotte – November 23 rd .

Kingsport Speedway is a Contingency Connection Racer Rewards track. Contingency Connection offers nearly $150,000 in national contingency awards.

For more information on Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.kingsportspeedway.com

Fresh content and updates can also be found on the tracks Facebook page (@KingsportSpeedway), Twitter (@KpSpeedway), Instagram (@KingsportSpeedway), Snapchat (@KptSpeedway), and YouTube (@KingsportSpeedway)

KPS PR