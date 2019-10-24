NASCAR Driver Ross Chastain visits home town of Fort Myers ahead of Ford Championship Weekend

As Ford Championship Weekend approaches at Homestead-Miami Speedway November 15-17, driver Ross Chastain visited Fort Myers, Florida on Tuesday, October 22. Chastain, who grew up in nearby Alva, was welcomed by the local community throughout various stops during the day.

Chastain began his day at South Fort Myers High School, where he checked out their automotive and welding programs. Chastain met with the students and spoke to them about how NASCAR ties in with their studies.

While at the school, Chastain also got a look at the South Fort Myers’ farming and agriculture program. Having grown up on a watermelon farm, Chastain discussed with the students his own experiences with different crops and animals.

“They’ve taken South Fort Myers High School to levels I didn’t know were possible with these programs,” Chastain said. “They’re setting these kids up to succeed. These kids are going to be so far ahead in the real world and I’m jealous to be honest.”

Following South Fort Myers High School, Chastain’s day culminated at Golisano Children’s Hospital where he visited with children and assisted in animating their day. Chastain went room-to-room in the hospital, where he handed out signed hero cards, hats and teddy bears and took pictures with the patients.

Chastain is currently competing in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs (NGOTS), where he is in the Round of 6. This season he has won three NGOTS races and led 487 laps. If Chastain advances to the Championship 4, he will compete for a NGOTS title at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

“Now that I’ve won races, I want to win championships and be successful,” said Chastain. “We’re only two points out of the cutoff so that can swing in one stage at Martinsville or Phoenix. We just need to go win.”

Tickets for 2019 Ford Championship Weekend, which consists of the Ford EcoBoost 200 (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship race), Ford EcoBoost 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship race), are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com .

Tickets are also available for fans who want to meet Ross Chastain. Homestead-Miami Speedway is offering a Melon Man Ticket Package, which includes a meet & greet with Chastain, a ticket to the Ford EcoBoost 400 and a Melon Man hat. For more information visit www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com .

HMS PR