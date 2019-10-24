Texas Motor Speedway to host race night at the Fort Worth Zoo exclusive to 2020 season ticket holders

Elite race car drivers have to be as patient as a red-tail hawk when stalking its prey, as strategic as a red wolf moving in to attack and as aggressive as a western lowland silverback gorilla protecting its territory all in the time it takes to turn one 200-mph lap around Texas Motor Speedway.

With all those traits in common, No Limits, Texas, will host an exclusive event at the renowned Fort Worth Zoo for the track's 2020 season-ticket holders only on March 26, 2020. A star-studded lineup of NASCAR drivers, in town for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR weekend, will be on hand for a very special evening of events throughout the 64-acre facility that is home to 7,000 native and exotic animals.

"We want to do something for that very special group of Texas Motor Speedway season ticket purchasers to kick off our 2020 major event season," said Eddie Gossage, president of Texas Motor Speedway. "Over the years, we've given them this item or that to say thank you for their year-long support. This year, we're hosting a unique experience of events and activities at an exotic location just for our season ticket holders that we know will create memories for a lifetime.

"We truly appreciate the coordination and cooperation of the Fort Worth Zoo management and staff in developing this special opportunity. We're proud to be part of the Fort Worth community and to work jointly with the zoo, which is currently celebrating its 110th anniversary of operation. This is Texas Motor Speedway's 23rd year of operation, so the Fort Worth Zoo has given us a big goal to shoot for."

The nationally acclaimed Fort Worth Zoo has been ranked the No. 4 zoo in North America by USA Today, the Best Zoo in Texas by Yahoo Travel, the No. 5 zoo in the nation by USA Travel Guide, the No. 1 family attraction in the DFW Metroplex by Zagat survey and a Top 10 Zoo or Aquarium by FamilyFun magazine. Home to more than 500 different species of animals, the Zoo is in the second of a four-phase, $100-million master plan. The first phase, African Savanna, opened in April 2018. The second, Elephant Springs, is currently under construction. The institution's focus on education and conservation is second to none, enhancing the lives of more than one million visitors a year.

"Texas Motor Speedway is a highly significant and extremely exciting part of the attractions available in Fort Worth," said Kelley Allred, senior director of revenue operations. "We are honored to host such an important TMS event and to have the chance to entertain season ticket holders. The evening will be a different kind of wild ride, and we can't wait!"

Further details on the Fort Worth Zoo/Texas Motor Speedway collaboration will be announced in the coming months.

The 2019 AAA Texas 500 NASCAR weekend kicks off with two nights of on the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with the Tony Stewart Presents The Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The Saturday, Nov. 2 NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 playoff race will take place under the lights on the 1.5-mile asphalt oval as will the eighth race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the AAA Texas 500, Sunday Nov. 3.

For season ticket or race information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500. With an adult ticket purchase, accompanying tickets for children 12-and-under are $10 for the AAA Texas 500 and free for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 playoff race.

TMS PR