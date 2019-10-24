Construction Management Software leader to sponsor Procore pit road at Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway today announced that Procore, a leading provider of construction management software, has been named the Official Pit Road Partner of Texas Motor Speedway branding this important hub of race day activity as Procore Pit Road.

The partnership is a first for Texas Motor Speedway and one of the first pit road partnerships in all of NASCAR. Procore corporate logos will be placed on the asphalt of the entry to and exit of pit road as well as the pit walls near both those locations. Procore Pit Road will debut with the Nov. 1-3 AAA Texas 500 weekend, the eighth round of the 10-race 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

"Procore helps construction teams work together to deliver great projects, so it's fitting we support an element of racing that requires the entire race team perform together," said Jim Sinai, SVP of Marketing, Procore. "We're proud to sponsor Procore Pit Road in partnership with the Texas Motor Speedway, and look forward to an exciting race weekend in Texas."

Founded in 2002, Procore is headquartered in Carpinteria, Calif., and has offices worldwide. The Procore platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions built specifically for the construction industry-for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor.

"In motorsports, the pursuit of new partnership opportunities is always a challenge and never-ending," said Eddie Gossage, president of Texas Motor Speedway. "With this new alliance with Procore, Texas Motor Speedway continues its goal of forging relationships with strong ties to Texas and, in particular, the strong commercial construction industry in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It's also great to be able to do so within a brand new category of sponsorship in motorsports. Procore Pit Road has a nice ring to it because the efforts those pit crews demonstrate is, without question, pro to the core."

The 2019 AAA Texas 500 NASCAR weekend kicks off with two nights of racing on the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with the Tony Stewart Presents The Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The Saturday, Nov. 2 NASCAR Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 playoff race will take place under the lights on the 1.5-mile asphalt oval. The eighth race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the AAA Texas 500, is scheduled to begin at 2:18 p.m. CT on Sun., Nov. 3.

For ticket or race information, please visit texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500. With an adult ticket purchase, accompanying tickets for children 12-and-under are $10 for the AAA Texas 500 and free for the O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 playoff race.

TMS PR