Pumpkin smash enduro returns to Roseville this Sat night

The highly-anticipated return of the Pumpkin Smash Enduro is this Saturday at the All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota. Drivers will test their mettle on a slippery track covered in soap, water, and pumpkins to help celebrate Halloween on the one-third mile oval.



This family-friendly event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with a Trunk or Treat on the front stretch of the speedway. Race fans can meet the drivers, get autographs and candy, and see the Enduro cars up close. Spectators will have the chance to smash pumpkins all over the track, getting the racing surface ready for battle.



Speedway officials will stage a best-looking car competition for $100 in K&N filters gift certificates before opening ceremonies commence at approx. 6 p.m. The kids costume contest will take place during the halfway break in the racing action with categories for ages 5 and under and ages 6-12. Prizes will be awarded to the top-three in each age division, including punch cards for admission and skate rental to Roller King in Roseville.



Enduro racing is one-of-a-kind and a tradition across California. Drivers compete half of the main event in one direction around the track and half of the main event going the opposite direction. Only three flags matter in Enduros: the green flag, the red flag, and the checkered flag. The yellow caution flag is not utilized in this action-packed event.



The Pumpkin Smash Enduro was a tradition at All American Speedway for several years and returns under the tutelage of Bill McAnally Racing Promotions. The night will be capped by the third round of the $1000 to win Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash for even more metal grinding fun.



“We’ve had a lot of race fans enquire about the pumpkin smash. It was always a fan favorite,” Promoter Bill McAnally said. “It’s great for the kids being around Halloween and an amazing family event. It’s a challenge because it’s been so long since the last Enduro. I think with the excitement it brings there will be a lot of competition and a lot of fun.”



Drivers from all over the state of California are expected, with Butte Co., Dixon, Placerville, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, Sheridan, Stockton, Rocklin, and Roseville among the communities represented.



A new twist on the Pumpkin Smash Enduro will be a race within the race as drivers have the option of running a pumpkin on the front and back of their car. The driver with the most pumpkin remaining on the vehicle at the end of the race will receive $200 in K&N gift certificates!



Ticket prices for the Enduro event are family friendly as well with $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors 65+, military, and first responders, and $7 for kids ages 6-12. Kids five and under are admitted for free! Tickets are on sale in advance by visiting www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or by visiting the track ticket office at 900 Riverside Blvd in Roseville. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.



Enduro and Trailer Bash drivers are encouraged to pre-enter their car with rules, entry forms and purse details available on the track website as well.



All American Speedway is located at 800 All America City Blvd in Roseville. Race fans will enter the parking lot from the new Event Center Drive and Junction Blvd intersection. Plugging in @the Grounds into your preferred GPS device will give you directions to the new Event Center Drive location. No public access is available from All America City Blvd on race day.



Additional details are available by calling the track info line at (916) 786-2025.





AAS PR