Sam Carbis Solutions Group named presenting sponsor of Terrence Carraway Memorial 5k

Darlington Raceway is pleased to announce that longtime partner Sam Carbis Solutions Group will be the presenting sponsor of the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K on Friday, November 1.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Sam Carbis Solutions Group for sponsoring our Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K event,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “Sam Carbis Solutions Group is an outstanding community business located in Florence that has been a terrific longtime partner of the track. Sam Carbis is passionate and supportive of law enforcement and first responders, so it’s very meaningful to see their name on this event.”

The event will now be titled the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Sam Carbis Solutions Group with proceeds from the event benefiting the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, which is raising donations for a new South Carolina Fallen Officers Memorial Park in his honor on Main St. in Darlington.

The goal of the Memorial Park is to honor fallen South Carolina police officers and canines who lost their lives in the line of duty.

A year has now passed since the tragic death of City of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway. Carraway, a lifelong resident of Darlington, S.C., was killed in the line of duty on October 3, 2018, but his memory continues to live on at his hometown track. Darlington Raceway and Sam Carbis Solutions Group, want to continue to honor him during this year’s event.

The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Sam Carbis Solutions Group is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 and run under the lights at Darlington Raceway for the second consecutive year.

Participants may pre-register online for the event for a fee of $25 per participant by visiting https://DarlingtonRaceway5K.itsyourrace.com/register/. Day-of registration will be $30 per person.

Packet pickup for the 5K will be available on Thursday, October 31, at the Darlington Raceway Museum, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. or on event day at the track beginning at 5 p.m.

The 5K course will start and end at the start-finish line of the race track. All participants will receive a t-shirt for running in the event.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available by contacting Tyler Grube, Director of Corporate Sales, at 843-395-8877 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Darlington Raceway PR