NHRA Star Angie Smith Headlines Ladies’ Night at Bojangles’ Summer Shootout

As Jon Lovitz sang in “The Wedding Singer,” it’s ladies’ night and the feelin’ is right. Tuesday's third round of Bojangles’ Summer Shootout action at Charlotte Motor Speedway roars to life with Ladies’ Night, the perfect opportunity for gentlemen to accompany their better halves to America’s Home for Racing – with ladies getting in for just $1.

A thrilling High Heel Dash featuring female hotshoes including NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle star Angie Smith accompanies a full slate of WIX Filters Legend Car and Bandolero action in the second week of the ultimate grassroots racing showcase. Race fans attending Tuesday’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout will see Smith take on all comers in a no-holds-barred sprint down the frontstretch in "run what you brung" high heels they bring from home.

Additionally, female attendees can stroll the concourse and find vendors including The Archery, Love You Back Boutique, Burn Boot Camp and Healing Touch – offering cosmetics, boutique shopping options and fitness classes for area residents.

The Bojangles’ Summer Shootout also features an array of female competitors battling to move up the ranks in the racing world. Female WIX Filters Legend Car drivers including Isabella Robusto and Gracie Trotter enter Tuesday’s features ranked fourth and fifth in the VP Racing Fuels Semi-Pro division.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

TICKETS:

Tickets, which cost only $8 for MALE adults, $1 for females and are FREE for kids 13 and under, can be purchased at the gate or in advance by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.

KEEP TRACK:

Follow all the thrilling Bojangles’ Summer Shootout action using the hashtags #LetsBoRacing and #WeCreateLegends. Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or get all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR