AMA Motocross/Supercross Legend Ryan Villopoto Named Official Pace Car Driver for Chicagoland Speedway’s Camping World 400

Chicagoland Speedway announced today that nine-time AMA Motocross/Supercross National Champion Ryan Villopoto will serve as the official pace car driver for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400 on June 30.

“I am stoked about this opportunity to drive the pace car for this year’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway,” said Villopoto. “I’ve been a longtime fan of NASCAR, and I can’t wait to take the boys around the track.”

Villopoto entered the NASCAR conversation back in January when he sent a message via Twitter and Instagram to seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson to get his thoughts on bringing a pit bike race to Chicagoland Speedway during its NASCAR weekend. The conversation took off in the social world, bringing Chicagoland Speedway President Scott Paddock to green light the event.

Last week Villopoto spent the afternoon at Chicagoland Speedway with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., getting pointers on navigating the Magnificent Mile and a Half, riding pit bikes and hitting golf balls from the top of the grandstands into the infield.

New to Chicagoland Speedway in 2019 will be the inaugural Pit Bike Nation, featuring motocross legends Ryan Villopoto, Jeff Stanton, Taylor Kinney, Damon Bradshaw Carson Brown, Mike Brown, Gary Semics, Kyle Vance, Willy Browning and a ride or two to be announced shortly.

For the first time ever, watch former professional supercross/motocross racers duke it out on Pit Bikes during the NASCAR Summer Festival Weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

Access to the Chicagoland Speedway Pit Bike National is included with a NASCAR grandstand ticket. For admission to the Chicagoland Speedway Pit Bike National, fans must have a NASCAR ticket for that day, or a Sunday ticket. Tickets must be presented at the viewing area for admission.

Chicagoland Speedway Pit Bike National Upgrades:

Saturday ticket package starts at $35, includes preferred viewing

Sunday ticket package starts $50, includes preferred viewing and an autograph session

Both packages include a grandstand ticket

Chicagoland Speedway will host the first race of NBC’s broadcast of the second half of the season at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway will take place in June as part of the four-race weekend June 27 – June 30. The weekend will kick off on Thursday, June 27 with the ARCA Menards Series Bounty 150 followed by NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Camping World 225 under the lights on Friday night. On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Camping World 300 will hit the track as the precursor to Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400 showdown.

