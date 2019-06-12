Fathers Have Been The Key To Success For So Many South Boston Speedway Drivers

There is no love greater than a mother’s. That’s a fact. But when it comes to racing, a father’s love, advice and counsel isn’t far behind.

More often than not, a driver’s dad isn’t far away, be it in the shop late at night helping repair a wrecked racer, in the pits on race night, and yes, even in victory lane on occasion. With Father’s Day this Sunday, the day after the Halifax Insurance Presents the Whelen NASCAR Late Model 100, dads are front-of-mind heading into the weekend.

“For me, any time we can do anything as a family, it’s a good weekend at the track,” said Peyton Sellers, whose father Burt serves as his spotter. “Last year my dad wasn’t here due to heart issues and this weekend will be special for all of us having him here. Racing is definitely about the spirit of competition but more importantly it’s about family.”

It was almost exactly a year ago that Mike Jones and his dad Dean zoomed into the national spotlight when the elder Jones jumped the pit wall to help his son from his burning race car. A video of the incident went viral, but Dean shrugged it off as something anyone would do for their son.

“Dad bought our first race car in 2008 and we’ve been racing together ever since,” said Mike Jones. “As hard as sponsorship is to come by, he has always kept us on the track. For that and everything else he has done for us, I’m grateful.”

Not only is Dean Jones’ company, Halifax Insurance Agency, the sponsor of his son’s car, it is also the co-presenting sponsor of Saturday night’s race.

Thomas Scott grew up cheering for his dad Jerry as he raced to multiple championships at Ace Speedway in North Carolina. Roles have been reversed, now though.

“Dad means everything to me and my racing career,” said Scott, fourth in the South Boston Late Model points. “If it weren’t for my dad and growing up with him racing, I probably wouldn’t be racing right now. He puts in the most time and money when it comes to us racing. I couldn’t do it without him.”

When rookie Trey Crews won his first Late Model race earlier this season it marked victories for him in three different divisions at South Boston Speedway. His dad, H.E. Crews has been right there with him every step of the way.

“My dad is the person I’ve always looked up to. He’s been a role model for me growing up and has taught me so much about hard work, responsibility and dedication,” said Crews. “He has helped guide me with everything I’ve chosen to pursue in life. We’ve worked side-by-side from prepping tires in the go-kart days to celebrating a win in victory lane in all three divisions we’ve raced at South Boston Speedway. I can’t wait to spend many more weekends together.”

South Boston Speedway will help celebrate Father’s Day with a special $5 admission price for dads Saturday night. General admission is just $10 for adults with children 12-and-under admitted free.

In addition to the 100-lap Late Model race, there will be twin 25-lappers for the Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lappers for the Budweiser Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Divisions.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the first race scheduled for 7 p.m.

SBS PR