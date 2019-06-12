Palm Beach International Raceway Expands ﻿ Sales and Marketing Team

Palm Beach International Raceway (PBIR), an acclaimed motorsports and entertainment facility located in Jupiter, Fla., has expanded their sales and marketing team.

Joining the PBIR team are: Hector Scarano, director of corporate partnerships for Palm Beach International Raceway; and Joshua Stowell, sales and marketing specialist for Palm Beach International Raceway.

Located at IRG Sports + Entertainment’s (IRGSE) West Palm Beach, Fla., headquarters, Scarano and Stowell report directly to IRGSE Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships & Industry Relations Dana Landry.