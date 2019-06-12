Palm Beach International Raceway Expands ﻿ Sales and Marketing Team

12 Jun 2019
Speedway News
76 times
Palm Beach International Raceway Expands ﻿ Sales and Marketing Team
Palm Beach International Raceway (PBIR), an acclaimed motorsports and entertainment facility located in Jupiter, Fla., has expanded their sales and marketing team. 
 
Joining the PBIR team are: Hector Scarano, director of corporate partnerships for Palm Beach International Raceway; and Joshua Stowell, sales and marketing specialist for Palm Beach International Raceway.
 
Located at IRG Sports + Entertainment’s (IRGSE) West Palm Beach, Fla., headquarters, Scarano and Stowell report directly to IRGSE Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships & Industry Relations Dana Landry.
 
“It’s great to have these talented individuals join the PBIR team,” Landry said. “They have an outstanding track record of building and growing relationships with new and existing partners. They offer valuable experience in the sports industry and marketing fields to create greater brand awareness for our partners at PBIR.”  
 
Scarano, a motorsports industry veteran, holds a degree in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a J.D. from The John Marshall Law School in Chicago, Ill. He previously served as Chief Strategy Officer of IHR Management Group, LLC and Vice President, Sales & Marketing for Andretti Autosport. Through his current role, Scarano will oversees business development, marketing and sales activities across all IRGSE properties.
 
Stowell, who holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Florida Atlantic University, has worked for a range of professional sport teams including the Miami Dolphins, the Florida Panthers and the Florida Launch. He has specialized in marketing and ticket sales, creating marketing and promotional campaigns to increase ticket sales and build brand awareness

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

More in this category: « Night Racing Comes to The Flat Track Changes coming to Martinsville Speedway’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 »
back to top
Cookies make it easier for us to provide you with our services. With the usage of our services you permit us to use cookies.
Ok Decline