Team Penske Driver Ryan Blaney, Daytona International Speedway Partner On Special Coke Zero Sugar 400 Ticket Package

Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, will be the centerpiece of a special ticket package for the upcoming 61st annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night, July 6 at Daytona International Speedway.

Daytona International Speedway has designed a ticket package around Blaney, who will be attempting to win his first points-paying event at the “World Center of Racing” during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The ticket package, available for $112 per ticket for adults and $29 for children 12 and under, includes:

A reserved seat for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

A reserved seat for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access

UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race access 15-minute question-and-answer session with Blaney in a Midway suite

15-minute question-and-answer session with Blaney in a Midway suite Autographed Ryan Blaney hero card

Fans can purchase the Ryan Blaney ticket package at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/ryanblaney or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP; quantities are limited.

A third-generation racer, the 25-year-old Blaney is competing in his fourth full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, second with Team Penske. He has two Monster Energy Series victories and has earned playoff berths the past two seasons. At Daytona International Speedway, he captured one of the Duel At DAYTONA 150-mile qualifying races in 2018.

Tickets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend on July 4-6, and all Daytona International Speedway events, can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

