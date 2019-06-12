First Infield Building Erected during Phase II of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project Presented by Graybar

Talladega Superspeedway’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Garage (of four) that will be a part of the all-new Talladega Garage Experience has been erected and is the first building that has been constructed in the infield during Phase II of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The Talladega Garage Experience will debut at the historic 2.66-mile venue, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, during its NASCAR Playoff doubleheader weekend, Oct. 11-13.

The exterior roof/skin has also been applied to the enclosed garage (closest to the Media Center), which will house 11 teams in NASCAR’s premier series. Fans who purchase a Talladega Garage Experience admission will receive access inside all of the Cup Series garages via an “up-close” fan viewing walkway and be under the same roof where the race cars are being prepped by the race teams.

In addition, flooring has been poured for the two garages that will house the top 22 drivers (11 in each) in the championship standings and will be located along each side of the incredible 35,000-square foot Open Air Social Club.

The one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience will stretch from the center of the Tri-Oval all the way down near the start-finish line and will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR at the world’s greatest racing venue during October’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series) and Sugarlands Shine 250 (Gander Outdoors Truck Series). It will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield, PLUS fans will be treated to incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions (with the exception of the $9 Big One Meatball).

The approximately $50 million Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar is part of International Speedway Corporation’s (Talladega’s parent company) long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. DLR Group is the architect of the entire project while Hoar Construction from Birmingham is spearheading Phase II. GT Grandstands (Plant City, FL) is constructing the Race Operations tower high above the Tri-Oval, as well as the luxurious Pit Road Club, which will house 600 guests who will get a birds-eye view of team pit stops, along with food and beverage.

Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/transformation. For ticket information on the track’s NASCAR doubleheader playoff weekend, and all things on Transformation and the Talladega Garage Experience, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-7223 (RACE).

TSS PR