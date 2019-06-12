The New Bud Light Landing and Food City Fireworks Spectacular Will Add Flair To The July Alabama Concert

The new, exclusive Bud Light Landing party zone as well as the brilliant Food City Fireworks extravaganza that will put an exclamation point on what’s sure to be an amazing night of entertainment have been added to the July 27 ALABAMA concert at Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health.



The inaugural concert at the picturesque venue will be home to the Bud Light Landing, an exclusive standing-room only VIP experience that will offer concertgoers a unique atmosphere. Located at track level of Bristol Dragway, the Bud Light Landing is the party zone for diehard fans that are ready to live it up with the most iconic band in country music history.



The section will have personal access to food and beer vendors, where fans can grab an ice cold Bud Light, as well as direct access to restrooms. When ALABAMA takes the stage in legendary Thunder Valley, the Bud Light Landing will be rocking with some of the closest and best views possible for the concert. The show will begin at 7 p.m. with special guest John Michael Montgomery.



As the music ends, concertgoers will look to the skies as fireworks light up the night during the Food City Fireworks experience. The spectacle will be the perfect ending to a great night of entertainment.



“The upcoming ALABAMA concert on Saturday, July 27 is not just a show, it’s an experience,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Dragway. “With the addition of our new Bud Light Landing as well as the Food City Fireworks show, this will truly be a night of entertainment to remember for everyone as we officially christen the Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health.”



Tickets for the Bud Light Landing are $79. A limited number of general tickets remain starting at $39. Fans can also add on a $10 general parking pass, which is required for admission to the venue. Tickets and parking passes are available for purchase at ThunderValleyMusic.com or by calling the Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway ticket office at 866-415-4158.

BMS PR