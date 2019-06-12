Post Race Week Food Donated To Tarrant Area Food Bank

It takes a lot of pre-event planning for food service providers Levy Motorsports and 7-Eleven when more than 100,000 fans invade Texas Motor Speedway for the June INDYCAR/NASCAR race weekend, and invariably that means there's product left over when the weekend ends. That's when Speedway Children's Charities-Texas and the Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) utilize their longtime partnership to step in and make sure nothing goes to waste.

TAFB was on site at TMS Tuesday morning stocking up on perishable items from both the on-site 7-Eleven convenience store and Levy Motorsports' concession areas, grabbing items ranging from packaged sandwiches and meats to fruits and vegetables and even bottles of unopened milk products.

"During a race weekend we at TMS like to talk about the huge number of food and drinks that are sold, but at SCC-Texas we asked, 'What about everything that's still

here when the weekend ends?'" SCC-Texas Director Marissa Chaney said. "Because of our great partnership with the Tarrant Area Food Bank, it didn't take long to realize that we could turn all these left-behind items into meals for families in need. It was a no-brainer."

The Tarrant Area Food Bank works as a distributor for hunger-relief charities in 13 North Texas counties, meaning this food could have a big impact across the DFW Metroplex and possibly beyond.

Selling the idea to Texas Motor Speedway's food service partner, Levy, and to Irving-based 7-Eleven was no problem.

"Being two companies with strong ties in North Texas - Levy here at the track and 7-Eleven through its local headquarters - providing food to local families was a natural selling point," Chaney said. "To be able to feed our race fans over the course of a long weekend and then many others throughout the region after that is really a blessing for everyone involved."

Levy's piece of the donation comes through its Levy Cares program. One tenet of that program is to the community, where Levy joins up with local food pantries to feed the hungry.

Food totals from this week's donations will be available at a later date.

TMS PR