Two Medal of Honor Recipients to be Honored During Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend July 4-6

Two Medal of Honor recipients, both representing the U.S. Army, will be honored during the 61st annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend on July 4-6 at Daytona International Speedway.

This is the 11th consecutive year that Daytona International Speedway has saluted Medal of Honor recipients, a tradition instituted in the 1970s by Bill France Sr., the founder of Daytona International Speedway and NASCAR.

Being recognized this year are Command Sergeant Major Gary Littrell, (Vietnam) and Staff Sergeant Ronald Shurer (War in Afghanistan), who received the honor in a White House ceremony in October 2018.

Throughout the course of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, these two recipients will participate in the following:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers meetings

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers meetings Pre-race ceremonies for both the Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 5 and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on July 6

Pre-race ceremonies for both the Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 5 and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on July 6 Autograph session in the UNOH Fanzone on the night of July 6, prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400

“Hosting Medal of Honor recipients is a tradition in and of itself for our Independence holiday weekend,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Real American heroes and the greatest American sport, NASCAR, are a perfect match for our facility, our industry – and our fans. We are, as always, privileged to have recipients join us for our red, white and blue celebration.”

The Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration given by the United States Government, is bestowed upon a member of the United States Armed Forces who distinguishes himself or herself conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his or her life, above and beyond the call of duty, while engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States. More information on the recipients of the Medal of Honor may be found at http://www.cmohs.org/recipient-archive.php.

Tickets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Weekend and all Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news.

DIS PR