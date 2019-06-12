Pop Music Icon and South Carolina Native Edwin McCain To Perform Bojangles Southern 500 National Anthem on Sept. 1

Pop music icon and Greenville, S.C., native Edwin McCain will participate in the award-winning Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR by performing the National Anthem for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 1.

McCain will perform the anthem for the track’s 70th anniversary of the Bojangles’ Southern 500, which first competed at the track Too Tough To Tame in 1950.

“With South Carolina being my home state, I’m excited to be performing the National Anthem at one of the sport’s biggest races of the year at Darlington Raceway,” McCain said. “I’ve always embraced my South Carolina roots so to perform at my home state’s NASCAR track is an honor.”

Called the “great American romantic” by the New York Times, McCain has built an enviable career over the past 20 years by balancing his massive pop success with the year-round touring schedule of a tireless troubadour.

His hit songs, authentic spirit and surprisingly affable sense of humor keep fans coming back time and time again for nights that feel more like parties with old friends than rock concerts. After recording two of the biggest love songs in the history of pop music and experiencing the success that comes with a television show on Animal Planet (Flipping Ships), McCain now performs upwards of 100 shows annually throughout the U.S. as a solo artist, with his full band or his acoustic trio. Recently, he’s added orchestras to his repertoire, performing with symphonies in select markets where he brings his powerful songs to majestic new heights.

Those enduring love songs (and wedding must-haves) “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More” aren’t just for the romantic at heart; “American Idol” and “The Voice” contestants turn to Edwin’s ballads every single year to help them win over judges and fans alike (just ask last season’s AI winner, Nick Fradiani). Even Justin Bieber has been known to belt out “I’ll Be” during his own concerts.

2018 marked the 20th year of the success of “I’ll Be,” which topped the Billboard charts in 1998 and has proven to be a timeless classic over the past two decades.

“We’re excited about having South Carolina’s own Edwin McCain perform our National Anthem for the 70th running of the Bojangles’ Southern 500,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “It’s great to see South Carolina natives like McCain being involved in their home state’s NASCAR events. It means a lot to Darlington Raceway and the sport. Pre-race ceremonies for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 will be a can’t-miss opportunity for fans.”

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. on NBCSN. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 4 p.m. on NBC. Tickets are on sale now by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com.

