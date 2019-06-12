Sonoma Raceway Adds Race Weekend Entitlement Sponsors

Sonoma Raceway welcomes two new entitlement sponsors for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend with Metro by T-Mobile “That’s High Speed” Fast Friday and the “Procore 200” NASCAR Pro Series West race.

Metro By T-Mobile, one of the nation’s largest mobile telecommunications networks, will bring high speed to Friday, June 21, with branding of the entire day, which includes two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions. In addition to presenting a trophy to the fastest driver over the two practice sessions, T-Mobile will also host a racing simulator fan display throughout the weekend, as well as signage throughout the facility.

Race fans can also take advantage of a three-week, in-store ticket promotion at 15 Northern California Metro by T-Mobile locations. Throughout this promotion, a limited number of fans who visit a participating store and say “That’s High Speed” will receive two complimentary Friday tickets.

"Metro by T-Mobile is proud to be a Sonoma Raceway sponsor, especially during their 50th-anniversary mark,” said Carol Tam, Metro by T-Mobile Marketing Team. “This raceway is clearly loved by the community to have reached this impressive achievement. Metro by T-Mobile embodies community in our brand in making sure we are serving our community as well, so it only made sense that we partnered together this year. We are thrilled for this race weekend and appreciate this opportunity to get our brand in front of NASCAR fans."

Procore, a leading provider of Construction management software, makes its debut as the NASCAR Pro Series West race sponsor on Saturday, June 22. The Procore 200 serves as Saturday’s 50-lap main event and showcases the series’ standing as the preeminent proving ground for NASCAR’s future stars. The race marks the first road-course event of the year for the West Series, and its first time using the full, 12-turn road course since 1997. Procore will also serve as the primary sponsor on Grass Valley native Matt DiBenedetto’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series No. 95 Procore Camry in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350.

"Procore is proud to be a Sonoma Raceway sponsor, and we are looking forward to an exciting race weekend," said Jim Sinai, Procore SVP Marketing. "Sonoma Raceway is an iconic venue and provides a unique opportunity to get the Procore brand and our sponsorship with the No. 95 Procore Camry in front of millions of NASCAR fans, many of whom are construction professionals."

Weekend and single-day tickets for all three days are still available; race-day tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 and free on Friday and Saturday with the advance purchase of an adult ticket. To purchase tickets or more information about the Toyota/Save Mart 350 weekend, visit www.SonomaRaceway.com/NASCAR or call 800-870-RACE.

Sonoma Raceway PR