Food City 175 at Kingsport Speedway

After fighting a losing battle with mother nature last Friday, everyone’s focus has now turned to this Friday night for the Food City 175.

The action this Friday for the Food City 175 at the .375-mile banked concrete oval will feature exciting NASCAR Whelen All-American Series sanctioned racing action in Highland Sign Shop Late Model Stock Car division, Super Transmissions Modified Street class, Pure 4, Mod 4, and Pure Street class.

Along with Food City, we will also be celebrating the Army’s 244th Birthday! There will be inflatables, T-shirt giveaways, real Army vehicles, and cake for all! Miss Food City, Megan Stanley, will be on hand for pictures and autographs.

SFC Curtis Leilich, Station Commander of the Kingpsport Army Recruitment Station says,” We are proud to celebrate the birthday of the United States Army at Kingsport Speed way,” he goes on to tell, “being from Kingsport, it is very special to be able to incorporate our community into the celebration of the Army.”

Before all this happens, we will be having a Fan Fest this Thursday, June 13th, at Food City #657 on Clinchfield St. from 4-8 p.m. with racecars, prizes, and more!

“Food City has been such a huge supporter of ours and racing in general, we are glad to partner with them to make all of these events possible,” Karen Tunnell, Track GM, says.

Adult grandstand admission Friday $12, with kids 12-and-under admitted FREE. Adult tier-parking admission $12 per person (plus a $12 vehicle parking spot fee), with kids 12-and-under admitted free. Full race day schedule is coming soon.

Pit Gate – 2 p.m.

Spectator Gates – 5 p.m.

Green Flag – 8 p.m.

Notes:

This race is a Contingency Connection Racer Rewards event. Contingency Connection offers nearly $150,000 in national contingency awards. Visit contingencyconnection.com to see a list of over 100 sponsors posting awards for grassroots racers this season

Tier-parking spots are still available for season-long reservation at $100 per spot. With a reserved parking spot, weekly vehicle and admission costs still apply.

An open practice is scheduled for Thursday June 13, from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and FREE for fans to come watch.

Kingsport Speedway is the only weekly NASCAR Whelen All-American Series sanctioned concrete surfaced short-track in the United States.

For more information on Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.kingsportspeedway.com

Fresh content and updates can also be found on the tracks Facebook page (@KingsportSpeedway), Twitter (@KpSpeedway), Instagram (@KingsportSpeedway), Snapchat (@KptSpeedway), and YouTube (@KingsportSpeedway).

Event Hashtag - #FoodCity175

