Tripleheader With Two NASCAR Mod Features at Grandview Saturday

For the second Saturday in a row at Grandview Speedway fans will be treated to three NASCAR features all brought about as a result of the rain shortened night of racing on June 1st.

The T.P.Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds will be featured in two 30-lap features with one of them being the first event of the evening on Saturday, June 15th.

And the first 50 Dad’s through the front gate receive a speedway giveaway.

The full evening of racing, the green flag falls at 7:30 p.m., will also include a 25-lap main event for the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman. And, of course, there will be a full series of qualifying events.

The Saturday night action will be recorded by RCN-TV and shown at a later date.

As is the norm fans will get to meet a couple of the racers in the Low Down and Dirty Meet & Greet session that takes place near the main spectator entrance starting at 5 p.m. This Saturday Sportsman racers Scott Kohler and Kenny Bock will greet fans along with members of the Rescue Vehicle and First Responder crews.

Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. Adult admission is just $15 while youngsters under 12 getting in FREE.

The latest NASCAR point standings have Craig Von Dohren back on top of the Modified division. The Oley, PA racer, a ten time champion, has 1787 points followed closely by Hellertown, PA’s Rick Laubach who has 1725. Third through fifth place stands show five time champion Duane Howard with 1550, Kyle Weiss at 1464 and Frank Cozze at 1453.

In the NASCAR Sportsman division Brad Grim of Coplay, PA continues to lead the standings by the narrow margin of 18 points. Grim has 1683 while former champion Brian Hirthler has 1665. Third spot is held by Jack Butler with 1499 points. Fourth and fifth spots belong to Brad Brightbill with 1453 and Kyle Lilick at 1440 counters.

More than 90 racers have earned points in the two divisions with 55 earning points in the T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modifieds while 37 have tallied points in the T.P.Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman.

Coming up on Saturday, June 22nd, there will be a first time appearance for the Non-Wing Super Sportsman as they join the NASCAR Modifieds and Sportsman in a tripleheader show. The N.J. Wingless Crate Sprints have been invited to race with the Super Sportsman with $1,000 going to the winner.

And the Outlaw Enduros and Blast from the Past Vintage racers will be back in action on Sunday, June 23rd at 1 p.m.

The one-third-mile, banked clay track is located on Passmore Road just off Route 100 in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR