Latham Outduels Outlaws, Sprints to Shortened Victory

First responders from across the Treasure Valley packed the grandstands Saturday, June 8, as Meridian Speedway hosted its annual Idaho CDL Training EMS-Police-Fire-CO Night. The Intermountain Outlaw Modified tour made their second stop of the season at the quarter-mile asphalt oval, alongside the Factory Motor Parts Mini Stocks, Mulder Engineered Race Engines Junior Late Models, Pepsi Crate Cars and Idaho Sprintcar and Roadster League Sprintcars, Project Filter Pro-4s, Domino’s Legends, and Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets.

Eleven Factory Motor Parts Mini Stocks followed Billy Shipp and Noah Capps to the green flag of their 25 lap feature. On the break Boise, Idaho’s Capps piloted his Boise Bath and Kitchen Company, Fiesta Guadalajara machine to the top spot, but led only one lap before Jason Sanders dispatched Capps to second.

Sanders bolted around Capps, desperate to move his Valley Property Management, G2 Logistics racer as far ahead of quick-qualifier Travis Pavlacky as possible. Sanders succeeded for five laps, but Pavlacky’s machine was too strong and the Fruitland, Idaho racer zipped around the high line to the lead and the night’s first Impact Motorz Feature Flag.

The Project Filter Pro-4s had 25 circuits to find their own main event winner. Young Jessika Harris got to the gas pedal first and out-dueled Eagle, Idaho’s Alex Duda to lead lap one, but the Ken Chandler Racing brigade was on the prowl, and by lap two Nampa, Idaho’s Ryan Bailey found his Specialty Supply, Les Schwab Downtown machine out front.

Bailey held the top spot on the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard for two laps until Kenny Chandler broke free of the pack and steamed around the outside of his teammate to put his Project Filter, Fairly Reliable Bob’s entry out front. Early season winner Jordan Harris followed Chandler past Bailey to put his Kim’s Kars, HFR mount second, but with ten laps left Harris’ car lost power and the Nampa, Idaho racer retired from the race.

This left Chandler alone out front to flash across the Caleb’s Chop Shop Victory Stripe and collect his third victory of the year.

Seventeen Big Daddy’s Barbecue Hornets turned left and right Saturday in a wild and wacky half backward, half forward race. The green flag dropped and Morgan Trammel piloted his Touchdown Automotive, Trammel Construction machine to the lead with Neil Wassmuth and Kevin Matuska on his bumper. Lap after backward lap wound off the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard while Wassmuth and Matuska looked for a way around the leader. But Trammel had the field covered in the go-fast-and-turn-right first half of the race.

Once the field was turned around and racing resumed as normal Trammel came under heavy attack from Jeff Matuska’s Neil Alan Fine Jewelry, Top Wrench Repair racer. Trammel shut the door on Matuska, which dropped him into the clutches of Wassmuth, Joe Pettit, and Casey Winter. Winter made tracks through the pack, and with eight laps to go found his Century 21 by Diane Winter, Carbon Design Customs machine second.

Winter dove low on Trammel, and with just five circuits left took the lead. Wassmuth followed Winter past Trammel, but ran out of time to mount a challenge and Winter motored into the Caleb’s Chop Shop Winner’s Circle first.

A full field of Domino’s Legends crowded the quarter-mile for their 25 lap showdown. Rob Guyett was quick off the line and shot to the early lead with last race winner Johnathan Davis in tow. Davis made quick work of Guyett to move his G-CAT racer to the lead before a lap five caution slowed the field and brought Davis’ brother Chance to his outside for the restart. The green flag waved and Chance Davis motored around the outside to take the lead with Johnathan in second and father Jerry Davis third.

Behind the Davis family reunion, point leader Caity Miller pulled from the pack and leveled her Armor Performance Coating, Riverside Collision machine at the top three. First to fall was Jerry Davis on lap six, then Johnathan three circuits later. Miller laid down a bevy of lightning fast laps to catch the race leader, and with seven laps left Miller arrived on the leader’s rear bumper.

All signs pointed to a grudge match between Miller and Davis, who tangled on the last lap of the division’s last race, the Austin Christopherson and Eldon Cahill Memorial. Miller spent two laps setting Davis up before her racer suddenly lost power and coasted to a stop in turn two. With Miller out of the race the path to the Caleb’s Chop Shop Winner’s Circle was clear for Chance Davis, who led Jerry and Jonathan to a one-two-three Davis family finish.

The eleven to sixteen- year-olds of the Mulder Engineered Race Engines Junior Late Models had eighteen laps to find a main event winner. On the break Rusty Houpt darted to the lead with Jody Moen and Bailey Fanopoulos in his tire tracks. Houpt wheeled his Boise Spring Works, DripCatchers LLC racer hard to build a lead over Jerome, Idaho’s Moen, and by the race’s halfway point there were three seconds between the top two.

But Moen found the handle on her Fast Lane Automotive, DL Evans Bank machine and cut into Houpt’s lead until, with six circuits left, she pulled inside in a challenge for the lead. Moen pushed her racer harder and harder to pass Houpt, and with four laps to go Moen’s machine snapped loose and smacked the outside wall. Despite heavy damage, Moen rejoined the race and nursed her car across the line to finish second behind Houpt.

The Pepsi Crate Cars and ISRL Sprintcars brought fourteen fast racers to their 35 lap feature. Kuna, Idaho’s Pat Young overpowered Nampa, Idaho driver Trevor Anderson to put his Bell’s Automotive, Dick’s Chevron sprinter out front early.

Behind Young the pack jostled for position. First to break free was Preston Henderson, who wheeled his The Ranch, Lenz Custom Concrete to Young’s tail tank by the race’s halfway point. Henderson worked the inside line while Young worked to keep his momentum up on the high side. With a dozen laps left Henderson changed tactics, and with a slick move to the outside the Nampa, Idaho racer took over the top spot on the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard.

This dropped Young into the clutches of Anderson, Nate Little, and Kate Jackson. As the laps wound down the battle for second place drew tighter and tighter until Anderson found himself spun out on the front stretch. The caution flag bunched the field and gave Young one last opportunity to take the victory. The green flag waved and Henderson motored to the lead with Little and Jackson behind him. Jackson moved Little to give herself a chance to dispatch Henderson, but she ran out of laps and Henderson took home the Impact Motorz Feature Flag.

Fourteen of the region’s fastest modified drivers closed Idaho CDL Training EMS, Police, Fire, and Correctional Officers night with a fifty lap Intermountain Outlaw Modified showdown. Tim Elam burst off the line to lead lap one while Chris Fenton and Kyle Latham dueled for second behind the veteran racer. An early caution flag brought the field to Elam’s rear bumper, and on the restart Latham got to the gas pedal first and motored to the top spot on the Pepsi-Cola scoreboard.

Next to catch Elam was Larry Hull III, who pinned his Diversified Carpet Cleaning, Shake ‘N Bake Racing modified to the high groove and dispatched Elam on lap twelve. This dropped Elam into Fenton’s clutches while the top two set sail from their pursuers.

A caution at the race’s halfway point bunched the field once again and allowed Elam to take a shot at Hull III for second place. Elam’s bid for the runner up spot came up short as Hull III set his sights on tracking down Latham for the race lead. Hull III closed on Latham as the laps wound down, but a three-car synchronized spin would bring out a caution flag and point out a thick strip of oil that lapped the speedway. Despite the efforts of Meridian Speedway’s cleanup crew the race was cut short at lap 35 with Latham being awarded the Impact Motorz Feature Flag.

The Teleperformance Twin 25s take over the quarter-mile asphalt oval this Saturday, June 15, as the PitStopUSA.com NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modifieds, Winged Pepsi Crate Cars, Coors Super Stocks, Factory Motor Parts Mini Stocks, Teleperformance Street Stocks, and Junior Stingers all run double main events in the Concrete Jungle. Plus, the fan favorite Les Schwab Tire Race returns to Meridian Speedway Saturday. General admission to a full night of features is just $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military members, $7 for kids 7-11, and as always kids 6 and under get in free of charge. Gates open at 4:45 p.m. with the first main event set to go green at 6:45 p.m. Log on to www.meridianspeedway.com to purchase your advance tickets now, and make sure you sign up for exclusive updates from around the quarter-mile by texting ‘meridianspeed’ to 84483. We’ll see you this Saturday, June 15, for Teleperformance Twin 25s and Les Schwab Tire Race Night under the big yellow water tower at your NASCAR Home Track, Meridian Speedway.

