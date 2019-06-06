Circuit City Set to Electrify as Entitlement Sponsor of Iowa 250

Iowa Speedway today announced that Circuit City, the online consumer electronics retailer, will serve as entitlement sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on June 16. It’s been nearly 20 years since Circuit City was last seen in NASCAR, but the online consumer electronics retailer will make its official return to the track next week with H2 Motorsports and driver Shane Lee in the No. 28 car.

“We are ecstatic that Circuit City will join our family here at Iowa Speedway to commemorate their return to the sport,” said Iowa Speedway President David Hyatt. “We have the most loyal and dedicated fans in sports and will offer Circuit City an incredible opportunity to connect with them. Circuit City is an iconic brand that is well known to NASCAR fans, but Iowa Speedway wasn’t built the last time Hut Stricklin piloted the Circuit City car around a track.”

H2 Motorsports will make its NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the CircuitCity.com 250 presented by Tamron. Circuit City was one of the major sponsors of the sport in the mid to late 1990s, serving as the official electronics and appliance stores of NASCAR and one of the founding partners of DAYTONA USA.

"Circuit City is thrilled at this partnership with Iowa Speedway. Being associated with the fans of ‘The Fastest Short Track on the Planet' fits perfectly with our company mission of quality and speed of service for our customers," said Circuit City CEO Ronny Shmoel. "This partnership allows us to once again connect with our friends in the Des Moines metro area through the power of NASCAR."

The NASCAR Xfinity Series CircuitCity.com 250 presented by Tamron will take the green flag on June 16 at 4:30 p.m. CDT on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Radio Ch. 90. The CircuitCity.com 250 presented by Tamron will bring down the curtain on Wide Opening Weekend which pairs the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the fourth consecutive year.

Single-race and event weekend tickets can be purchased in one of three convenient ways. Fans can purchase tickets, access additional information and ask questions by visiting IowaSpeedway.com, calling 866-787-8946, or dropping by the Ticket Office in Newton, Iowa Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CDT.

Iowa Speedway PR