Roger Penske, Jack Roush and Darrell Waltrip to be honored pre-race

When you hear the names Roger Penske, Jack Roush and Darrell Waltrip, you know you are referring to legends in the world of NASCAR. In 2019, those legends will be inducted into the Michigan International Speedway Wall of Fame.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees will be honored during the pre-race ceremonies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on June 9.

“It is an honor to recognize this trio who have meant so much to NASCAR, the state of Michigan and Michigan International Speedway,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “We are excited to have them join our current Wall of Fame that includes Richard Petty, Wood Brothers Racing, the LoPatin Family, Penske Corporation and International Speedway Corporation.”

Penske currently has teams competing in the NTT IndyCar Series, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship under the “Team Penske” banner. The team also races in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, in a partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, as DJR Team Penske. Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Competing in a variety of disciplines, cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced 527 major race wins, 597 pole positions and 34 championships. In its 53-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win and overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.

Penske purchased Michigan International Speedway in 1973 and throughout the years he made various improvements to the facility with the goal of making the speedway one of the best in the world. Over the 26 years of his ownership the grandstands were expanded and numerous buildings were added, including three garages, 28 pit terrace suites, an administration building, a warehouse, a sign shop, an entertainment shop, a Competition Tire building and a Motorsports International building.

In 1988, Roush launched his first NASCAR team, Roush Fenway Racing, with Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin. The team has won 325 NASCAR races and eight championships since debuting across the top three series in NASCAR. Roush has led his team to 12 wins at his hometown track, the most of any car owner.

Roush initially built his powerhouse organization by pairing with fellow NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Martin who won 83 NASCAR national series races for RFR from 1988-2005. Known for his trademark Panama hat, Roush has displayed a prowess for discovering and developing talent. He helped Matt Kenseth (2003) and Kurt Busch (2004) grow into premier series champions. Roush was the 2001 recipient of the Bill France Award of Excellence.

Waltrip had a Hall of Fame driving career that saw him post 84 wins before transiting to his current role as a broadcaster for FOX. He is tied with Bobby Allison for fourth all-time in series victories. His 59 poles rank fifth all-time in NASCAR premier series history. He competed from 1972-2000, another highlight being his 1989 Daytona 500 victory in a Rick Hendrick-owned Chevrolet.

Waltrip’s first series title came in 1981, when he finished with 12 wins and 21 top fives in 31 races. He won the title by 53 points over Bobby Allison. In his second championship season, 1982, he finished with 12 wins and 20 top 10's in 30 races, sweeping both races at four tracks. In his third championship season, 1985, Waltrip finished with three wins and 21 top 10's in 28 races.

Michigan International Speedway will host a pair of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races in 2019 on June 9 and Aug. 11.

Michigan International Speedway will continue to be a premier racing facility in 2019 when it hosts a pair of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. NASCAR’s most entertaining track will host the Monster Energy Series on June 9 and Aug. 11.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 is on June 9. The series will return on Aug. 11 for the Consumers Energy 400.

The XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250 is June 8, while the Gander Outdoors Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Any guest who purchases a 12 and under ticket will automatically receive a free kids Pit and Driver Introduction Pass courtesy of Henry Ford Health System. Kids can experience pit road on Sunday morning, sign the start/finish line and view the cars and teams up close on race day. Kids will also have access to pre-race ceremonies, including driver introductions.

NASCAR’s Most Entertaining Track continues to add entertainment to the campgrounds, fan plaza, pre-race and stage breaks to make the race week a cannot miss event. The nonstop entertainment at Michigan International Speedway during the FireKeepers Casino 400 race week provides something for every guest. The track continues to add value for the guests who camp and those who come just for the races. A speed painter will even be in victory lane after the FireKeepers Casino 400 to capture the race winning celebration.

