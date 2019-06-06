Cincinnati Bengals Coach Named Honorary Pace Car Driver for Quaker State 400

First-year Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the ninth annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart on Saturday, July 13.

“It is a privilege to serve as the honorary pace car driver for the Quaker State 400,” said Taylor. “This Cup Series race is a big part of the region’s summer events scene, and the sports fan in me relishes the opportunity to do this. It will be an honor I will always remember.”

Taylor, 36, was named the 10th head coach in Bengals history on Feb. 4, 2019. He comes to Cincinnati after two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he served as assistant wide receivers coach in 2017 and quarterbacks coach in 2018.

Taylor has local ties with coaching in the area, as he served as the University of Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016 before joining the Rams.

A native of Norman, Oklahoma, Taylor began his collegiate playing career at Wake Forest (2002-03), before transferring to Butler County Community College in Kansas (’04) and then playing his final two seasons (’05-06) at the University of Nebraska. Taylor had a decorated career with the Cornhuskers, setting numerous school records and passing for a combined 5,850 yards and 45 touchdowns. In his senior season of 2006, Taylor was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Before taking the reins of the Bengals, Taylor helped guide the Rams to an appearance in Super Bowl LII, while mentoring quarterback Jared Goff to his second consecutive Pro Bowl.

“There is no better way to welcome Coach Taylor back to Cincinnati than by having him pace the field to start the region’s biggest summer event, the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart,” said Mark Simendinger, General Manager, Kentucky Speedway. “This once-in-a-lifetime experience is a great way to celebrate the new leadership of the Bengals. We hope to one day be credited for kicking off the Bengals Super Bowl season!”

The 2019 season at Kentucky Speedway begins in July with the return of a NASCAR tripleheader weekend anchored by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart on Saturday, July 13. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 starts the weekend on Thursday, July 11 and the Xfinity Series Alsco 300 is Friday, July 12.

Tickets, Pre-Race Passes and campsites are on sa­­le at http://www.kentuckyspeedway. com , by calling (859) 578-2300 or visiting our speedway ticket offices at 1 Speedway Drive, Sparta, Kentucky 41086, just off Interstate Highway 71 Exit 57 and Kentucky Highway 35 N.

